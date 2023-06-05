It takes the effort of a whole team, sometimes a whole program, to be successful. Success can also be defined in many ways — a victory does not have to be a requisite. However, standout efforts do occur.
The Daily Register hopes to lend as much credence as possible to the work put in by area athletes. Here are the selections for the first couple weeks of baseball and softball from May 30-June 3.
Baseball
Nevin Berry, Oelwein: The senior went 6 for 11 with four runs batted in, two runs, two walks and two hit by pitches as the Huskies went 3-2.
Hunter Curley, Wapsie Valley: The freshman went 1-1 with five strikeouts in 6 1/3 innings as the Warriors went 2-3.
Carter Jeanes, OEL: The senior went 5 for 16 with six runs and two RBI. He went 1-0 with 11 strikeouts in seven innings.
Justus Kelley, WV: The senior went 6 for 17 with four RBI, three runs, a steal, a walk and a hit-by-pitch.
Trace Meyer, Sumner-Fredericksburg-Tripoli: The senior went 4 for 11 with six RBI, four runs scored and three walks as the Cougars went 3-0.
Kade Mitchell, S-F-T: The senior went 5 for 13 with four runs, two steals, two walks and two RBI.
Softball
Isabel Bernard, S-F-T: The sophomore went 7 for 19 with eight runs and six steals as the Cougars went 5-1.
Taylor Buhr, WV: The freshman went 6 for 18 with seven RBI, five steals, four runs and a home run as the Warriors went 4-2. She also went 2-1 with 16 strikeouts in 19 innings.
Jaylynn Craun, OEL: The sophomore went 9 for 17 with three RBI, two doubles and two runs in five games as Oelwein went 5-2.
Anna Curley, WV: The junior went 2-1 with 20 strikeouts in 13 innings.
Peyton Curley, WV: The sophomore went 6 for 16 with nine runs, eight walks and seven steals.
Isabelle Elliott, S-F-T: The junior went 5 for 12 with four RBI and three doubles.
Jamie Jones, S-F-T: The freshman went 7 for 17 with 13 RBI, five extra-base hits, three home runs and three runs.
Addi Murray, S-F-T: The freshman went 5-1 with 25 strikeouts in 32 innings. She also had a save.
Ella Schunk, OEL: The senior went 2-0 with eight strikeouts in 14 innings during two of her three starts.
Emma Smock, OEL: The senior went 5 for 18 with six runs, five RBI, two doubles and a home run in five games.
Elle Voy, WV: The senior went 6 for 16 with nine RBI, six walks and three runs.
Aspen Weir, OEL: The freshman went 8 for 15 with three RBI, three runs, two doubles, two triples and two steals in five games. She went 3-0 with 18 strikeouts in 21 innings during three of her four starts.