It takes the effort of a whole team, sometimes a whole program, to be successful. Success can also be defined in many ways — a victory does not have to be a requisite. However, standout efforts do occur.
The Daily Register hopes to lend as much credence as possible to the work put in by area athletes. Here are the selections for the current athletes of the week, based on this week’s Monday-Friday schedule.
Mason Harter, Wapsie Valley: The senior scored 28 points, grabbed 20 rebounds and added two steals, one assist and one during a 64-61 win.
Garet Kiel, Oelwein: The junior scored 15 points, grabbed three rebounds and added three steals and a block during a 57-52 win.
Trey Nederhoff, Sumner-Fredericksburg: The senior scored nine points, grabbed three rebounds and added four assists and two steals during a 54-48 loss.
Casey O’Donnell, WV: The senior grabbed rebounds and added two assists, one block and a steal.
Conall Sauser, OEL: The sophomore scored 16 points, grabbed eight rebounds and added four assists, two steals and a block.
Haydin Becker, OEL: The freshman scored 12 points, grabbed 12 rebounds and added four assists, two blocks and a steal during a 42-37 win.
Isabelle Elliott, S-F: The junior scored 32 points, grabbed 13 rebounds and added four steals and three assists during a 58-23 win.
Alivia Lange, S-F: The senior scored 11 points, grabbed seven steals and added four assists and three rebounds.
Bailey Mullihan, WV: The freshman grabbed nine rebounds and added two points, two steals and an assist.
Kate Risse, WV: The senior scored 24 points and added two assists, two steals and a rebound.
McKenzie See, OEL: The freshman scored 14 points, grabbed eight rebounds and added four blocks, four steals and two assists.
Chase Ackerman, WV: The junior 160-pounder was one of several Warriors to go 2-0 with two pins during a triangular.
Grant Henderson, S-F: The junior 182-pounder went 2-0 during a triangular, with a pin and 12-0 major decision during a triangular.
Noah Henderson, S-F: The sophomore 160-pounder went 2-0 during a triangular, with two pins during a triangular.
Brody Kleitsch, WV: The junior 120-pounder went 2-0 with a 13-4 major decision and a 16-1 technical fall during a triangular.
Ricky McKeeman, OEL: The junior 182-pounder went 2-0 with a forfeit and a pin during a triangular.
Westin Woodson, OEL: The senior 170-pounder went 2-0 with a forfeit and 15-0 technical fall during a triangular.