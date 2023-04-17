It makes sense.
Oelwein won two games in 2022. Those team are two-thirds of the Huskies’ 2023-24 non-district schedule, as released by the IHSAA on Friday.
Class 2A Oelwein (2-7) will face 2A Charles City (1-8), 2Ab Jesup (17-7) and 1A Sumner-Fredericksburg in non-district competition.
The Huskies beat the Comets, 36-13, for their first win against Charles City since the schools began to play each other again in 2018. Since 2010, the series is tied, 3-3.
Oelwein beat Jesup, 36-20, in a district contest and is 4-0 against the J-Hawks since 2018 (2018-19, 21-22).
The Huskies have scrimmaged Sumner-Fredericksburg (4-5) the past couple seasons. The teams played in 2010-11, then 2014-15, and split the four matchups.
Class A Wapsie Valley also has Jesup on its schedule, as well. The Warriors (7-3) attempted to scrimmage the J-Hawks last year and got one series in before lighting and inclement weather derailed the action.
The schools played from 2008-13, with Wapsie running a 6-0 streak.
“We haven’t played Jesup in probably 10 years,” head coach Duane Foster said. “But we’ve been scrimmaging them the last two years. They have a new coach this year, so we won’t know what they’re going to run or anything.
“It was a rivalry for a while … we’re excited because it’s a close to home non-district game.”
Class 1A Denver (6-3) is a natural rival; the Cyclones have won the past two but trail in the series, 8-5, since 2010. Denver won, 25-20, in 2022.
“We get to go to Denver again,” Foster said. “Excited to play them, as always. It was really close last year.”
Sumner-Fredericksburg will play up in two of its three games., against both Oelwein and North Fayette Valley (6-3).
“I think we got exactly what we needed, probably,” head coach Jim Coyle said. “All three teams are extremely physical, so that will be a good precursor into our district play. Hopefully that will rise us up to get ready to go.”
The Cougars fell, 13-0, in 2022’s week 2 and have lost the last four game in a series that is 10-4, TigerHawks, stretching to 2007. After playing from 2007-13, the teams took a break until 2018.
“North Fayette, we played really well with them last year,” Coyle said of the 13-0 loss. “The last two years we’ve scrimmage Oelwein, and they’re big and physical, usually. Coach Lape has them moving in the right direction.”
Sumner’s third non-district matchup is against Class A East Buchanan (9-2). The schools haven’t played since 2017, and the Buccaneers are 2-0 in a 2016-17 coupling.
“East Buchanan will be a tough one … they return, I think coach (Jerry) Alden told me, one of their best senior classes he’s had for next season,” Coyle said. “Oelwein and North Fayette Valley’s offense are very similar and East Buc runs the wishbone. That’s a derivative … so preparation will be somewhat similar, defensively, for all three.”
The TigerHawks will also face 3A Independence, who they lost to in 2020 and played in a hone-and-home 2014-15, and Denver. The Cyclones won in 2019 and the schools are tied, 2-2 (2012-13, 2018-19).
West Central’s 8-Man non-district schedule includes Dunkerton (1-8), which it beat 44-6 last season, and Springville. The Blue Devils (4-5) own the series lead going back to 2007, 5-3, against the Raiders.
Steve Milder’s program hasn’t played the Orioles (0-8) since 2019, a 59-22 loss. Springville won eight from 2012-19 and has an 8-5 lead going back to 2007.
“Both programs are rebuilding after graduating nine players last year; we are also rebuilding,” Milder said. “Dunkerton was our first choice. As for Springville, we both put each other as our fourth choice. I didn’t expect it, but it should be a good game.”