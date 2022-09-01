Another Friday, another set of games. An old rivalry hits consecutive year five when 1A Sumner-Fredericksburg hosts 2A North Fayette Valley, while Wapsie Valley hosts again. Oelwein heads to Benton County to play in Vinton and West Central heads to Janesville.
Oelwein at Vinton- Shellsburg
7 p.m., Karr Athletic Complex
Last week: Oelwein 36, Charles City 13; Center Point-Urbana 34, Vinton-Shellsburg 7
Last time out: Vinton-Shellsburg 7, Oelwein 0, 2021
Historical matchup: Tied, 2-2
News and notes: Oelwein last won two consecutive games in 2018. … The Huskies last won their first two games of the season in 2011. … Ethan DeTemmerman is one of 18 athletes with two interceptions, and one of four 2A athletes with a pair apiece. … Vikings quarterback Bennett Rickels has thrown for 163 yards, good for eighth in 3A. … Wideout Cameron Dunbar has four catches for 80 yards.
West Central (2-0) at Janesville (1-1)
7 p.m., Janesville High School
Last week: West Central 46, Kee 32; Bishop Garrigan 52, Janesville 6
Last time out: Janesville 50, west Central 20, 2021
News and notes: West Central’s last win against Janesville was 2009. … Brandon Cushion’s 10 rush touchdowns lead all classes. … Cushion also is second among all classes in solo tackles with 19. … Wildcats quarterback Keegan Eastman has accounted for six touchdowns, with four rush scores. … He has thrown five interceptions, but also has one as a defensive back. … Each team has extra games on its schedule because of prior cancellations, including playing in Week 0.
Wapsie Valley (0-1) vs. Nashua-Plainfield (1-0)
7 p.m., Jerry Southmayd Stadium
Last week: Denver 25, Wapsie Valley 20; Nashua-Plainfield 42, North Butler 6
Last time out: Wapsie Valley 12, Nashua-Plainfield 0, 2021
Historical matchup: Tied, 1-1
News and notes: Eli Kalainoff had a 42-yard fumble return for a touchdown for the Huskies last week, which is fourth among all classes and the Class A leader. … Aiden Gelner’s87-yard kickoff return for a score is fourth-best among all classes and the leader in Class A. … The Huskies ran for 300 yards last week. … Warrior Hunter Kane’s two sacks for Wapsie is 10th in all classes and tied for No. 1 in Class A. … Casey O’Donnell’s three touchdown passes is tied for fifth in Class A. … Braden Knight’s 63 receiving yards in top-40 in Class A.
North Fayette Valley at Sumner-Fredericksburg
7:30 p.m., Sumner-Fredericksburg High Schoool
Last week: North Fayette Valley 35, South Winneshiek 6; Sumner-Fredericksburg 44, Starmont 6
Last time out: North Fayette Valley 22, Sumner-Fredericksburg 6, 2021
Historical matchup: North Fayette Valley, 9-4
News and notes: TigerHawk Bryce Elsbernd’s 68-yard touchdown reception is third-best in Class 2A. … Decklyn Heins’ 22.8 yards per completion is seventh in Class 2A. … Both teams have rushed for 330-plus yards. … Cougar Ethan Hunt’s four sacks leads Class 1A. … Jaymison Howard’s two fumble recoveries is tied for first in 1A. … Noah Henderson’s 45 yards per kickoff return leads Class 1A.