Something old, something new.
A lot of borrowed. A lot of blue.
The IHSAA’s new football districts were revealed late Monday, and Oelwein’s shift from Class 2A, District 4 to a six-team 2A-3 is simple.
North Fayette Valley and Waukon carry over from 2A-4 to 2A-3. The Huskies (2-7) also faced new district foe New Hampton in 2022 (47-0 loss). Oelwein played Crestwood in 2020 (41-6 loss) and hasn’t played Osage in more than a decade.
“Well, you know, it’s exciting,” head coach Bob Lape said. “We have a couple different opponents and have played everybody in our district before except for Osage. The kids haven’t, but I have (faced them as a coach). Our kids will probably be excited for a new opponent. But we’ve played everybody else; we’ve been in a district before with these teams.”
Oelwein didn’t score against New Hampton, NFV and Waukon in 2022 and is a combined 6-28 historically against that trio going back to the late 2000s. It is 3-4 against Crestwood, with a win in 2011.
“One year it’s this way, one year it’s that way,” Lape said of the two-year alignment. “Nothing surprises me anymore after all these years.
“They start at one corner of the state, start grouping them together and work their way across and back down around. That’s the way it goes.”
The TigerHawks (6-3) last faced Osage in 2015, a 49-28 win. They lost to the Cadets in the 2022 playoffs (28-20), the Indians in district play (45-23) and beat New Hampton in 2021 (29-0). NFV is a combined 29-12 historically against its new alignment going back to the late 2000s.
“About what I expected, but (you) could have also just traded Wahlert out from last year and put New Hampton in,” NFV head coach Justin Heins said. “Pretty tough district with newbies Cresco, New Hampton and Osage all being solid playoff teams from a year ago.”
Wapsie Valley’s new district alignment is a familiar seven-team cohort for A-3. AGWSR, BCLUW, Nashua-Plainfield and North Tama stay, while North Butler and South Winneshiek replace Grundy Center and Hudson. The Warriors (7-3) beat every team in the district in 2022, save for North Butler. Wapsie has not played the Bearcats in the last two decades but is 20-10 against all other opposition going back to the late 2000s.
“I like the district because we are familiar with the teams and have film on them,” head coach Duane Foster said. “It will be very competitive. South Winn is always tough and coached well, AGWSR and Nashua Plainfield return a lot of talent, North Tama has a solid quarterback coming back and BCLUW had a nice team last year that is coached well.
“We don’t know much about North Butler, but we are excited to add them. Now that it’s out there, we are excited, but know we have to focus on Wapsie Valley.”
Coming off its best season in a decade, West Central (4-5) stays in the same 8-Man district, district 3, with two other holdovers in Riceville and Turkey Valley.
The Blue Devils went 0-2 against the pair, but beat new district foe Kee, 46-32, last season. It lost to new district addition Central Springs, 56-48, in 2020, and fell to new foe Don Bosco 78-6 in 2020.
Waterloo Christian was slotted in as the district’s seventh member and is in its first year as a program. The Blue Devils are 9-30 historically against the alignment going back to the late 2000s.
Sumner-Fredericksburg (4-5) shifts from 1A-4 to 1A-3, swapping in alongside 1A-4 foe MFL MarMac. The Cougars lost, 19-6, to the Bulldogs, but beat new district rival Denver, 12-7, in 2022. It hasn’t played anyone else from 1A-3 since 2020.
Central Springs was a 2020 win (26-8), Aplington-Parkersburg was a 2019 loss (24-0), and Dike-New Hartford was a 2015 loss (48-14).
Sumner is 18-19 historically against its opposition going back to the late 2000s.
“We are in a very competitive and tough district,” head coach Jacob Coyle said. “There will be a new challenge each week, and we will have no weeks off. Our guys are excited, and our program is ready to go to battle next fall.”