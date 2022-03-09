Oelwein, Wapsie Valley and Jesup’s girls participated in the AD Dickinson Relays on Monday and Tuesday at the UNI Dome in Cedar Falls.
During Monday’s girls event, Oelwein placed top-50 in the 60-meter hurdles (Malayna Kiel, 17, 10.197 seconds), the 3,200 relay (35, 12:27.95) and 38th in the 800 (2:01.28) and 1,600 relays (5:13.24).
Wapsie brought two girls to participate in the shot put. Ell Voy placed 17th (33 feet, 7 inches) and Kali Lampe placed 66th (27 feet).
During Tuesday’s boys event, Oelwein had three top-50 placements. Brennan Sauser placed 20th in the 3,200 Invitational run (10:26.33) while Christian Stoler placed 32 in the shot put (44-1.5) and the 3,200 relay placed 44th (9:36.36).
Wapsie saw Gunner Meyer place eighth in the high jump (6-4) and 45th place finishes from the 800 relay (1:41.66) and 1,600 relay (4:02.00).
Jesup’s girls were in the field during Monday’s girls relays. Amanda Treptow placed third in the 800 (2:26.91) while Clare Wright placed 31 (2:40.62). Other top 50 placements included Mallory Becker in the high jump (34, 4-6), the 800-meter relay (31, 1:58.97) and Leah Becker in the long jump (41, 14-3).