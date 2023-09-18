It takes the effort of a whole team to be successful. Success can be defined in many ways — a victory is not requisite. Standout efforts occur across the spectrum during a game or a week of action.
The Daily Register looks forward to recognizing work put in by area athletes. Here are the selections for athletes of the week from Sept. 4-Sept. 9.
Football
Ayden Burrow, North Fayette Valley: The junior ran for 159 yards and four touchdowns in a 34-7 win.
Nolan Cushion, West Central: The senior made 10 tackles in a 36-0 loss.
Anthony King, Starmont: The senior scored four times — two rushes, one reception and a punt return — ran for 102 yards, caught two passes for 30 yards, made three tackles and recovered a fumble in a 46-0 win.
Tucker Ladeburg, Wapsie Valley: The senior made seven tackles, recovered a fumble, averaged 37.5 yards per punt and went 1 for 3 on extra points in a 19-0 victory.
Owen Recker, Starmont: The junior made 5.5 tackles, blocked a punt and recovered a fumble.
Traeton Sauerbrei, Wapsie Valley: The senior ran for 150 yards and a score and made three tackles.
Avery Vaske, Starmont: The junior ran for two scores and made nine tackles.
Landen Whitaker, Oelwein: The sophomore ran for 49 yards and a TD and made 7.5 tackles, with 0.5 for loss.
Jaxon Willems, Sumner-Fredericksburg: The senior scored TDs on a fumble recovery and 9-yard catch, caught three passes for 51 yards, and made 11.5 tackles in a 24-14 loss.
Volleyball
Kassidy Bantz, West Central: The junior collected 18 kills, 11 digs, one ace and one block in two of three matches played as the Blue Devils went 2-1.
Reagan Barnes, Wapsie Valley: The senior made her return to the court a little less than a year after an ACL injury, playing one set during the Lisbon tournament. Barnes made one kill and a block assist in one set.
Morgan Block, Sumner-Fredericksburg: The senior collected 46 digs, 39 kills, five aces, five assists and 1.5 blocks as the Cougars went 3-3.
Anna Curley, Wapsie Valley: The senior collected 30 kills, six blocks, five digs and two aces as the Warriors went 3-3.
Joslynn Melchert, Oelwein: The senior collected 14 assists, three kills and three aces to help the Huskies win a NICL East match against Jesup.
Josie Munger, Starmont: The freshman collected 23 kills, 20 digs, seven aces and two assists as the Stars went 2-1 prior to a weekend tournament.