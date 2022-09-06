Cross-Country
Brylee Bellis, Wapsie Valley: The senior placed 10th at the Oelwein Invitational in 21 minutes, 24.12 seconds.
Charlie Sieck, Starmont-West Central: The Blue Devils senior won the Oelwein Invitational in a time of 16:57.27. He was the only runner to break 17 minutes and won by 22 seconds.
Hillary Trainor, Sumner-Fredericksburg: The junior was second at the Oelwein Invitational in 19:57, seven seconds short of the gold medal.
Ava VanDaele, WV: The junior placed ninth at the Oelwein Invitational in 21:20.98.
Oelwein boys: The Huskies won their home invitational for the first time in its 37-year incarnation, logging a 1:19.4 pack time and placing four runners in the top 10. Conall Sauser was second, with Ray Gearhart sixth, Jacob Sullivan seventh and Benjamin Driscoll eighth.
Sauser (sixth), Gearhart (12), Driscoll (16) and Caleb Schunk (23) led the way as Oelwein ran at the non-scored Marion Invitational.
North Fayette Valley girls: Led by a 2-3 finish from Braelyn Meyer and Ava Bilden, the TigerHawks placed five scorers in the top 10 to win the MFL MarMac Invitational with 29 points.
Football
Brandon Cushion, West Central: The senior ran for 237 yards and six touchdowns during a 54-22 win. He also ran back an interception for a score, made six tackles and scored a 2-point conversion.
Mason Harter, Wapsie Valley: The senior caught a touchdown, made 4.5 tackles, and recovered a fumble during a 41-6 win.
Brooks Ingels, WC: The senior threw for 85 yards, ran for 17 and made 7.5 tackles, with two for loss. He averaged 42 yards per kickoff and scored a 2-point conversion.
Decklyn Heins, NFV: The sophomore quarterback threw for 143 yards and a touchdown during a 13-0 win.
Braden Knight, WV: The junior caught a touchdown, ran for 27 yards, intercepted a pass and kicked five extra points.
Trace Meyer, S-F: The senior made six tackles, recovered a fumble, and averaged 34 yards a return on four returns in a 13-0 loss.
Casey O’Donnell, WV: The senior threw for 153 yards and three touchdowns. He ran for 50 yards.
Blake Reichter, NFV: The senior ran for 79 yards and made seven tackles, with 1.5 sacks.
Traeton Sauerbrei, WV: The junior ran for two touchdowns and intercepted a pass.
Kaleb White, NFV: The senior ran for a touchdown and made 9.5 tackles, with two for loss.
Volleyball
Alexa Buhman, S-F: The freshman accumulated 157 assists, 11 kills and 7.5 blocks as the Cougars went 5-2 during the week.
Taylor Buhr, WV: The freshman accumulated 26 kills, seven aces and an assist as the Warriors went 6-0 during the week.
Morgan Block, S-F: The junior accumulated 49 digs, 34 kills and 10 aces.
Isabelle Elliott, S-F: The junior accumulated 138 kills, 48 digs, nine aces and five blocks.
Hannah Knight, WV: The senior accumulated 46 digs, 43 kills, 11 assists, three aces and 2.5 blocks.
Sydney Matthias, WV: The senior accumulated 82 assists, 40 digs, 20 kills and 10 aces.
Joslynn Melchert, Oelwein: The junior accumulated 61 assists, 15 aces and 10 digs as the Huskies went 6-3 during the week.
Kendra Rechkemmer, Oel: The sophomore accumulated 49 assists and 17 aces.
Zoey Reisner, Oel: The senior accumulated 44 kills, 10 aces and seven digs.