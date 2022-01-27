The road to the postseason begins Saturday.
Area teams hit the mats for the North Iowa Cedar League, Tri-Rivers and Upper Iowa conference meets Saturday. The NICL meet is at Sumner a year after the Cougars’ school was set to host before it was canceled because of inclement weather.
The Tri-Rivers meet is at Lisbon; it too was canceled last season because of inclement weather.
Oelwein participates in the NICL meet for the first time; the Huskies scored 38 points and placed seventh at the Northeast Iowa Conference meet last season. Many of the returnees went 0-2 or 0-3 and placed sixth at the NEIC meet.
North Fayette Valley placed third at last season’s Upper Iowa meet with 153 points. Braeden Ellis, Jesse Grimes and Nick Koch all placed second in their weight classes; Koch went 2-1 while Ellis and Grimes each went 1-1.
At the last recorded NICL meet, Union Community won with 237 points and beat Denver by 13.5 points. Wapsie was sixth (105) and Sumner-Fredericksburg (101) was seventh. Sumner’s Cael Judisch and Wapsie’s Dawson Schmit each claimed runner-up in their weight classes.