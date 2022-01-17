It takes the effort of a whole team, sometimes a whole program, to be successful. Success can also be defined in many ways — a victory does not have to be a requisite. However, standout efforts do occur.
The Daily Register hopes to lend as much credence as possible to the work put in by area athletes. Here are the selections for the current athletes of the week, based on last week, Monday through Friday.
Basketball
Boys
Mason Harter, Wapsie Valley: The junior forward grabbed 21 rebounds and blocked seven shots in a 65-58 win against Dike-New Hartford. He added eight points, two assists and a steal.
Gunner Meyer, WV: The senior wing scored 23 points and grabbed 10 rebounds in a 65-58 win against Dike-New Hartford. He added three assists, three steals and a block.
Peyton Schmitz, Sumner-Fredericksburg: The senior guard scored 28 points on 12-of-17 shooting and 4-of-6 3-pointers in a 73-49 loss to Gladbrook-Reinbeck.
Logan Wescott, West
Central: The senior guard scored 19 points and snared four assists and four steals in a 42-39 win against Central Elkader.
GirlsAlivia Lange, S-F: The junior guard scored 12 points and added seven assists, three rebounds, three steals and one block in a 51-32 win against Gladbrook-Reinbeck.
Kenlin Schmitt, North Fayette Valley: The senior guard scored 15 points, grabbed 12 rebounds and netted five blocks in a 43-29 win against Clayton Ridge.
Wrestling
BoysKale Berinobis, Oelwein: The sophomore 106-pounder went 5-1 this week with a second-place finish at the MFL MarMac invitational.
Cannon Joerger, WV: The 182-pound junior went 6-1 this week with a second-place finish at the MFL MarMac invitational.
Cael Judisch, S-F: The 113-pound senior went 6-0 this week.
Hunter Jurgensen, S-F: The 152-pound sophomore went 5-1 this week.
Nick Koch, NFV: The 126-pound senior went 7-1 this week with a third-place finish at the MFL MarMac invitational.
Dawson Schmit, WV: The 120-pound senior went 7-0 this week with a title at the MFL MarMac invitational.
Colton Schupbach, NFV: The senior 285-pounder went 7-1 this week with a second-place finish at the MFL MarMac invitational.
Christian Stoler, OEL: The senior 285-pounder went 4-1 this week with a second-place finish at the MFL MarMac invitational.