It takes the effort of a whole team, sometimes a whole program, to be successful. Success can also be defined in many ways — a victory does not have to be a requisite. However, standout efforts do occur.
The Daily Register hopes to lend as much credence as possible to the work put in by area athletes. Here are the selections for the current athletes of the week, based on last week, Monday through Friday.
Golf
Boys
Ethan Anderson, Oelwein: The freshman averaged a 39 as the Huskies went 0-2 in duals. He was medalist in one dual and tied for second in the other.
Brody Blaylock, Wapsie Valley: The senior averaged a 41 as the Warriors went 2-1 with a triangular win. He tied for first in the triangular.
Brandon Cushion, West Central: The junior averaged a 44 and earned medalist honors twice as the Blue Devils went 1-1 in duals.
Nick Koch, North Fayette Valley: The junior averaged 41.5 and earned medalist honors twice as the TigerHawks went 2-0 in duals.
Michael Mann II, WV: The senior averaged a 42 as the Warriors went 2-1 with a triangular win. He tied for first in the triangular.
Girls
Chloe Bolte, Sumner-Fredericksburg: The freshman averaged a 38.5 as the Cougars went 3-0 with a triangular win and dual win.
Anna Curley, WV: The sophomore averaged a 55 while picking up medalist honors (50) and a runner-up finish (53) as the Warriors went 3-2 with a triangular win and triangular second place.
Emma Smock, Oelwein: The junior earned medalist honors with a 49 in Oelwein’s win against Jesup.
Soccer
Boys
Andre Fuentes, NFV: The sophomore midfielder tallied three goals and three assists as the TigerHawks went 3-0.
Tayler Luzum, NFV: The senior midfielder tallied two goals and three assists, with a game-winning score.
Kaleb White, NFV: The junior midfielder tallied six goals, with five in one match.
Girls
Kaelyn Elsbernd, NFV: The freshman midfielder tallied three goals and an assist as the TigerHawks went 1-2.
Kaylynn Hruska, NFV: The freshman midfielder tallied one goal and two assists.
Track and field
Boys
Garet Kiel, Oelwein: The sophomore went 4 for 4, winning the 110-meter hurdles and 400 hurdles at the Oelwein Invitational and the North Fayette Valley Invitational.
Keegan McTaggart, Starmont: The senior won the high jump (six feet) in West Union and was third in Oelwein.
Gunner Meyer, WV: The senior won the 110 hurdles (14.71) at the Denver Invitational and qualified for the Drake Relays. Meyer also helped the 110 shuttle hurdle relay (1 minute 3.08 seconds) pick up its third win of the season with Dawson Schmit, Robinson and Mason Harter.
Meyer tied for first in the high jump at the Dike-New Hartford Invitational.
Blake Reichter, NFV: The junior won the shot put (46-10) and discus (133-10)at home and was second and third in those implements in Charles City.
Holten Robinson, WV: The senior won the 200 dash Tuesday at the Dike-New Hartford Invitational.
Brennan Sauser, Oel: The senior won the 3,200 in Oelwein and the 1,600 in West Union.
Conall Sauser, Oel: The freshman won the 1,600 in Oelwein and the 800 and 3,200 in West Union.
Klay Seehase, S-F: The senior was second in the discus at Oelwein and at West Union.
Charlie Sieck, WC: The sophomore won gold at the 3,200 in Kee and placed fourth in both the 1,600 and 3,200 in Oelwein.
Christian Stoler, Oelwein: The senior placed third in the discus at home and in West Union.
S-F distance crew: The team of Trey Nederhoff, Kade Mitchell, Grant Trainor and Austin Langreck won the distance medley relay in Oelwein. Langreck and Nederhoff helped the 3,200 relay place third; Nederhoff also was second in the 800 in West Union.
Mitchell was second in the high jump in Oelwein.
Girls
Ava Bilden, NFV: The sophomore won the 400 (1:03.34) at her home meet Friday in West Union.
Alyssa Bohr, NFV: The senior won the 200 (27.95) at her home meet.
Justine Cowley, NFV: The junior won the long jump 15-2.5) at her home meet. She was second in the long jump.
Natalie Crandall, Oelwein: The sophomore won the 100 at North Fayette
Valley, led off the sprint medley relay win and anchored the 400 relay win.
Malayna Kiel, Oelwein: The senior went 2-3 in the 100 and 400 hurdles on Tuesday in Cresco and won the 400 hurdles and was second in the 100 on Friday. She also ran legs of the Huskies 400 relay and sprint medley relay victories.
Braelyn Meyer, NFV: The freshman won the 3,000 (11:53.30) at her home meet.
Addison Popham, Starmont: The junior won the discus (91-0) and was second in the shot put in West Union.
S-F distance crew: The Cougars won two distance medley relays with times of 4:35.23 and 4:33.28 in Hudson and West Union, respectively. The crew is Jana Meyer, Sasha Gitch, Saela Steege and Hillary Trainor. Trainor also claimed multiple top-3 individual medals.
Wapsie Valley: The Warriors won the South Hardin Invitational on Friday with 133 points, collecting seven golds, two silvers, four bronze medals and 20 top-8 placements.
Isabel LaRue (14 feet, 6.5 inches) won the long jump and Elle Voy won the shot put (36 feet, 4 inches). The 400-meter relay (53.04) seconds, 800 relay (1:55.98), 1,600 relay (4:27.01), 3,200 relay (10:58.53) and sprint medley (2:01.97) all won.
The Warriors placed third at Nashua-Plainfield earlier in the week. The 400 relay took gold. Silver medals were snagged by Voy (shot), Sydnie Martin (400) and the sprint medley, 800 and 3,200 relays.
West Central: During a five-team Upper Iowa Conference meet Thursday in Kee, West Central’s Aaliyah Gordon (long jump, 13-4.5), Mikaela Kime (100 hurdles, 19.58) and Emma Michels (400 hurdles 1:22.84) won gold.
Tennis
Girls
Kaylie Stewart, Oel: The senior won Oelwein’s lone set against Waverly-Shell Rock, 3-6, 6-0, 10-0, at No. 2 singles. She also lost a tiebreaker, 9-8 (15-13) at Union Community. Stewart has both Oelwein’s wins this season.