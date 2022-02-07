It takes the effort of a whole team, sometimes a whole program, to be successful. Success can also be defined in many ways — a victory does not have to be a requisite. However, standout efforts do occur.
The Daily Register hopes to lend as much credence as possible to the work put in by area athletes. Here are the selections for the current athletes of the week, based on last week, Monday through Friday.
Basketball
GirlsAlyssa Bohr, NFV: The senior guard averaged 11.75 points, 2.5 assists and 2.75 steals as the TigerHawks went 2-2.
Mary Bodensteiner, WV: The senior forward averaged 9.6 points and two steals as the Warriors went 2-1.
Morgan Brandt, S-F: The senior forward averaged 18.3 points, nine rebounds and one block as the Cougars went 2-1.
Makenna Grove, NFV: The junior guard averaged 10 points and 5.5 rebounds as the TigerHawks went 2-2.
Isabelle Elliott, S-F: The junior forward averaged 11.3 points and 12.6 rebounds as the Cougars went 2-1.
Lydia Imbrogno, WV: The senior forward averaged nine points and 7.3 rebounds as the Warriors went 2-1.
Malayna Kiel, OEL: The senior guard averaged 10 points as the Huskies went 0-3.
BoysGunner Meyer, WV: The senior forward averaged 14.6 points, 8.3 rebounds and three assists as the Warriors went 2-1.
Wil Miller, North Fayette Valley: The senior forward averaged 18 points and 3.3 steals as the TigerHawks went 1-2.
Casey O’Donnell, WV: The senior guard averaged 13 points and 2.6 steals as the Warriors went 2-1.
Conall Sauser, OEL: The freshman forward averaged 13 points as the Huskies went 0-3.
Klay Seehase, S-F: The senior forward averaged 25.75 points and 12.5 rebounds as the Cougars went 2-2.
Bowling
BoysAustin Espe, OEL: The junior bowled a 410 as the Huskies beat Columbus Catholic, 2,454-1,961.
Wrestling
North Fayette Valley: The TigerHawks sent five wrestlers — Tate Germann, Jesse Grimes, Caden Kerr, Nick Koch and Colton Schupbach — to the New Hampton District meet. Koch and Schupbach won sectional titles while the others won second-place wrestleback matches.
Starmont: The Stars sent six wrestlers — Lane German, Jacob Goedken, Louis Hamlett, Henry Hayes, Bowen Munger and Avery Vaske — to the Jesup District meet. Hamlett, Munger and Vaske won titles while the others won second-place wrestleback matches.
Sumner-Fredericksburg: The Cougars sent six wrestlers — Nathan Egan, Treyce Ensign, Noah Henderson, Cael Judisch and Kyle Kuhlmann — to the Jesup District meet. Judisch and Kuhlmann won titles while the others won second-place wrestleback matches.
Wapsie Valley: The Warriors won the Starmont Sectional and qualified for the team dual regional tournament. Wapsie also sent eight wrestlers, including six champions, to the Jesup District meet.
The Warriors picked up championships from Chase Ackerman, Kanen Decker, Cannon Joerger, Gavin Leistikow, Aidan Shannon and Dawson Schmit. Garrett Miller and Andrew Matthias were both runners-up.