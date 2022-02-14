It takes the effort of a whole team, sometimes a whole program, to be successful. Success can also be defined in many ways — a victory does not have to be a requisite. However, standout efforts do occur.
The Daily Register hopes to lend as much credence as possible to the work put in by area athletes. Here are the selections for the current athletes of the week, based on last week, Monday through Friday.
Basketball
Boys
Cole Hamilton, Oelwein: The senior forward scored 21 points and grabbed eight rebounds and four steals in one of Oelwein’s two wins last week.
Mason Harter, Wapsie Valley: The junior forward averaged 11.3 points, 10.6 rebounds and 3.3 blocks as the Warriors went 2-1.
Brooks Ingels, West Central: The junior guard scored 24 in the Blue Devils’ lone game.
Gunner Meyer, WV: The senior forward averaged 20.3 points, 10.6 rebounds and 5.6 assists as the Warriors went 2-1.
Wil Miller, North Fayette Valley: The senior forward scored 24 and grabbed nine rebounds in the TigerHawks’ lone game.
Conall Sauser, OEL: The freshman forward scored 11 points and grabbed 12 rebounds in one of Oelwein’s two wins last week.
Peyton Schmitz, Sumner-Fredericksburg: The senior guard scored 39 points on 17 of 28 shooting and snared five steals in the Cougars win.
Girls
Makenna Grove, NFV: The junior guard snared six steals and grabbed five rebounds in a playoff win.
Malayna Kiel, OEL: The senior guard averaged 11.5 points as the Huskies went 0-2, including 14 in a playoff loss.
Kenlin Schmitt, NFV: The senior forward averaged 12.5 points, 7.75 rebounds and 2.25 assists as the TigerHawks went 2-2.
Abby Squires, WC: The junior scored 19 points in the Blue Devils’ playoff loss.
Bowling
Boys
North Fayette Valley: Three bowlers — James Baumler, Connor McMurray and Thomas Sadler — rolled a 330 or better (343, 336, 332) in a win against Sumner-Fredericksburg.
Carlos Sanchez, Sumner-Fredericksburg: The sophomore rolled a 434, a team-high by more than 100 pins, in a loss against North Fayette Valley.
Girls
Amelia Rader, S-F: The freshman rolled a 329 in a loss against North Fayette Valley.
Hailey Wurzer, NFV: The junior rolled a 416, a team-high by more than 120 pins, in a win against Sumner-Fredericksburg.
Wrestling
Boys
Louis Hamlett, Starmont: The senior 220-pounder went 1-1 to earn a 1A state meet berth. He won his semifinal to advance without a wrestleback.
North Fayette Valley: The TigerHawks sent three wrestlers — Caden Kerr, Nick Koch and Colton Schupbach — to the 2A state meet. Koch won a district title while the others won second-place wrestleback matches.
Sumner-Fredericksburg: The Cougars sent three wrestlers — Nathan Egan, Treyce Ensign and Cael Judisch — to the 1A state meet. Judisch won a district title, Ensign advanced via a semifinal win and no wrestleback and Egan came back from a semifinal loss to win twice, including a second-place wrestleback match.
Wapsie Valley: The Warriors sent two wrestlers — Kanen Decker and Dawson Schmit — to the 1A state meet. Schmit won a district title and Decker won a second-place wrestleback match.