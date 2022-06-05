Oelwein played .500 ball last week, opening with a 9-0 drubbing of Union Community and concluding with a loss to Aplington-Parkersburg.
On Tuesday, the Huskies spit a doubleheader with Union in LaPorte City. Carter Jeanes pitched the six-inning shutout while striking out nine Knights.
Cole Hamilton led the offense by going 2-for-4, scoring twice and batting in two runs.
Jeanes was 2-for-3 and also had two RBIs. He had the team’s only extra-base hit, a double.
Christian Stoler was 2-for-4 and scored once.
Josh Ladeburg was 1-for-2 and scored twice.
Terick Pryor, Brock Steinlage and Caden Penhollow each had a hit and scored a run.
In game two, the Huskies rallied in the seventh inning to take a 7-6 lead over Union, but the Knights scored twice to walkoff with the win, 8-7.
Pryor went four innings on the mound for Oelwein, striking out six against five walks and one hit batter. Three of the four runs scored against him were earned.
For the game, Oelwein committed three errors.
Stoler went 2-for-4 at the plate, including a double. He scored once and knocked in a run.
Gearheart scored twice and pinch runner Kale Horkheimer made it home once.
Oelwein benefited from three Union errors, five walks and three hit batters.
Steinlage had one hit and scored three runs.
Hamilton and Nevin Berry each had one hit.
Oelwein dipped into its former conference, Northeast Iowa, to pluck its third win of the season, 9-8 over Crestwood (0-8) at home on Wednesday.
Hamilton went 2-for-4 with two steals and an RBI; he also got the win in relief. Hamilton went five innings, scattering five hits, three runs and three strikeouts.
Gearhart stole three bases and accumulated two hits for Oelwein while Penhollow went 1-for-3 and drove in one. Garet Kiel drove in a run.
On Friday, the Huskies saw seven hits and five stolen bases offset by five errors Friday in Aplington as the home team scored four runs apiece in the first and the fifth to top the Huskies (3-4-1).
Jeanes went 2-for-3 with two steals and an RBI while Gearhart went 2-for-4 with two runs and an RBI. Kiel drew three walks, scored three runs and stole two bases.
Oelwein’s day at the Turkey Valley tournament on Saturday was rained out.
Wapsie 20, Hudson 1
The Warriors scored eight runs in the first inning during a five-inning victory Friday in Fairbank.
Tucker Ladeburg (3 for 3) drove in five and Keegon Brown (1 for 3) drove in three as Wapsie (4-7) collected 14 RBI and 14 walks. Kane Schmitz accrued four walks and scored four runs; he also stole two bases.
Traeton Sauerbrei went all four innings, giving up five hits but striking out four.
S-F-T 7, Denver 3
The Cyclones put up three first-inning runs, but the Cougars shut down the visitors afterwards and rallied to add another win Friday in Sumner.
S-F-T (4-1) scored twice in the bottom of the first, one run in the second and four in fourth. Freshman Noah Henderson rebounded from the first inning to strike out nine over five innings. He allowed four hits and walked three. Classmate Rhys Land allowed one hit over two innings of relief.
Trace Meyer went 3 for 4 with a double and RBI while Tatum Nuss went 2 for 4 with a triple and an RBI. Both scored twice.
Softball
Early morning wet weather gave multiple area teams a day off Saturday when the second day of the North Fayette Valley tournament was cancelled.
Oelwein, Sumner-Fredericksburg-Tripoli, Starmont and the host were all scheduled to play, with the TigerHawks facing the Huskies.
During tournament action Friday, S-F-T (8-1) won twice, beating NFV, 7-3, and Waverly-Shell Rock, 14-7. Addi Murray, against NFV, and Saela Steege, against WSR, threw complete games. Murray struck out seven and Steege struck out five.
Steege went 3 for 3 with three runs batted in and three runs against the Go-Hawks while Jamie Jones drove in three and doubled.
Morgan Brandt doubled and tripled and drove in three against the TigerHawks.
No statistics were reported for NFV (2-4), which also lost to WSR, 6-5, after allowing six runs from the third inning on.
Oelwein fell to Don Bosco, 9-1, and was scheduled to play MFL MarMac. A score from that game was not reported as of press time. Starmont (3-5) was also scheduled to face MFL MarMac, but a score was not reported.
Wapsie Valley 14, Hudson 2 , 5 innings
Anna Curley, Sydney Matthias and Ellie Neil each garnered three hits Friday in Fairbank. Elle Voy drove in five while going 2 for 3 with a double and Reagan Barnes drove in four and homered as the Warriors (3-4) won in a rout.
Curley struck out seven.
Central City 15, West Central 0
Central City (11-2) scored 15 runs on 15 hits Friday in its three-inning win over the Blue Devils (1-6) on Friday at Suckow Field in Maynard.
Wildcat pitching denied West Central a single hit, while striking out five batters.