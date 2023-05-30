It takes the effort of a whole team, sometimes a whole program, to be successful. Success can also be defined in many ways — a victory does not have to be a requisite. However, standout efforts do occur.
The Daily Register hopes to lend as much credence as possible to the work put in by area athletes. Here are the selections for the first couple weeks of baseball and softball, stretching from May 15-27.
Baseball
Nevin Berry, Oelwein: The senior began the season with six hits and four runs batted in as the Huskies opened 3-2.
Brandon Cushion, West Central: The senior began the season with four RBI and three steals as the StarDevils opened 4-2.
Brooks Ingels, WC: The senior began the season with seven runs batted in and five hits.
Carter Jeanes, OEL: The senior began the season with six runs, five steals and five walks. He went 1-0 with a 1.56 earned-run average and 15 strikeouts in two starts.
Tucker Ladeburg, Wapsie Valley: The junior began the season with eight RBI, six walks, two doubles and a home run as the Warriors opened 5-3. He went 2-1 with a 1.08 ERA and 21 strikeouts.
Rhys Land, Sumner-Fredericksburg-Tripoli: The sophomore began the season with eight RBI and one home run as the Cougars opened 3-1. He went 2-0 with a 2.55 ERA and 12 strikeouts.
Tatum Nuss, S-F-T: The sophomore began the season with eight RBI and three steals. He went 1-0 with a 2.00 ERA and 16 strikeouts.
Kane Schmitz, WV: The senior began the season 2-0 with a 1.17 Era and 13 strikeouts.
Jacob Schoer, WV: The junior began the season with nine hits, 13 runs, five walks, four RBI and four steals.
Softball
Maya Barnes, WV: The freshman began the season with five hits, three RBI and a steal as the Warriors opened 3-1.
Isabel Bernard, S-F-T: The sophomore began the season with 15 hits, six runs and five steals as the Cougars opened 5-1.
Anna Curley, WV: The junior began the season 2-0 with a 1.98 ERA and 26 strikeouts.
Jamie Jones, S-F-T: The freshman began the season with six RBI, five walks and a home run.
Sydney Matthias, WV: The senior began the season with five RBI.
Addi Murray, S-F-T: The freshman began the season with seven hits, four doubles and four RBI. She went 5-1 with a 0.90 ERA and 27 strikeouts.
Emma Smock, OEL: The senior began the season with seven hits and two RBI as the Huskies opened 1-3.
Faith Steinbronn, WC: The junior began the season 3 for 7 with a triple and RBI as the Blue Devils opened 0-3.
Macy Westendorf, OEL: The freshman began the season with seven hits, three RBI, three runs, three steals and a triple.