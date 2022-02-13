It was close early.
The home team went on a double-digit scoring run and Oelwein never found its way back in.
Vinton-Shellsburg ended the Huskies season with a 62-25 Class 3A Region 3 quarterfinal Saturday in Vinton. Oelwein (2-20) trailed 20-4 after the opening frame; it trailed just 3-2 before the Vikings (14-8) reeled off 15 straight points to take control.
“Well, we were just kind of hoping to, you know, contain a little bit,” head coach Jason Yessak said of a team that got double-digit scoring from three different players. “That’s basketball. You pick your poison sometimes.”
Alyssa Griffith scored 17 points and grabbed nine rebounds for the hosts while Julia Johnson and Sophia Kreutner each chipped in 10. They combined to hit all 6 3-pointers made for Vinton.
Oelwein senior Malayna Kiel ended her Huskies career with 14 points on five field goals and four foul shots made. She scored 11 in the second half as the Huskies netted 17 in the final 16 minutes.
Emma Smock (4) and seniors Payton Arndt (3) and Kaylie Stewart (3) chipped in multiple points. Natalie Crandall added a free throw.
“We’ve got a lot of young girls we played tonight. I think we played five sophomores, six sophomores. And you know that narrative — they were forced to grow up a lot last year as freshmen playing a lot of minutes as varsity players and now, we got some other young kids coming up,” Yessak said.
Arndt, Kiel, Maddi McShane, Abigail Patrick, Jillian Prouty and Stewart all graduate.
“That’s always hard to say goodbye to seniors. We wish them well,” Yessak said. “The program is definitely going in the right direction. They work hard. I’ve never had to question that. They’re fun to coach and I look
forward to seeing what the future is.”
South Winneshiek girls 38, Starmont 24
The Stars season came to an end as the Warriors (8-13) led from start to finish during the 2A Region 4 first-round game Saturday in Calmar. Starmont (1-21) stayed close before the host held it to a two-point third quarter.
No statistics were available as of press time.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Oelwein boys 58, New Hampton 50
A 20-point fourth quarter and 33-point second half propelled the Huskies (3-18) to a two-win week after beating the Chickasaws on Friday in New Hampton. No statistics were available as of press time.
Central Elkader boys 77, Starmont 47
Starmont’s winless season came to an end during a 1A District 6 first-round game Friday in Elkader.
The Stars (0-22) allowed 43 second-half points. No statistics were available as of press time.