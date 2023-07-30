Oelwein alumni Chris Stewart, Lori Daniels and Tori Daniels helped the Des Moines Lady Redbirds win the 2023 Granny Basketball National Championship at Luther College in Decorah.
The 2023 tournament was July 14-16 at Luther College.
Twenty teams from the Midwest participated in the two-day tournament, which was in its 15th year and dates back to 2008.
The Lady Redbirds defeated former national champion Harpers Ferry Fireflies, 42-37, after losing to the Fireflies in overtime during pool play the previous day. Des Moines was seeded second out of its pool, then beat KS Sunflowers, 64-28, and Cedar Rapids Sizzlers, 50-47, to reach the championship.
The championship division was a 10-team tournament while the new division, entitled the Off Our Rockers division, was nine teams.
It was the first championship for the Lady Redbirds; a different incarnation of the team placed third in 2019.
The first National Granny tournament was held June 21, 2008 in Minneapolis.