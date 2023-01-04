DENVER — A chance is always a chance.
But too many turnovers, and misses, once again turned a potential win into a loss for Kayla Ott’s club.
Wapsie Valley fell, 45-38, to rival Denver on Tuesday at the Cyclone Center. The Warriors (4-6) ended the third quarter deadlocked 30-30 with the Cyclones (4-6) and pulled within 34-32 halfway through the fourth on Bailey Mullihan’s two free throws.
They later closed within 38-35 with 2 minutes, 19 seconds left in the game as Kate Risse (2 for 2) and Grace Mullihan (1 for 2) hit free throws, but didn’t score again until Peyton Curley’s 3-pointer at the buzzer for the final margin.
In that 2:18 timespan, Wapsie missed three shots and two free throws and committed two turnovers as Denver went on a 7-0 run.
Wapsie committed 25 turnovers and missed six foul shots, which head coach Kayla Ott noted are correctable issues.
“It’s a good problem to have,” Ott said. “It’s something we can fix and work on in practice. We were put in positions we haven’t been in a ton this year, and that showed a little bit of our weakness (in that).”
The visitors led, 9-3, on Grace Mullihan’s jumper at the 4:40 mark of the first and held a 12-10 advantage after eight minutes despite netting just three points — a Bailey Mullihan three-point play — in the final 4:40.
The scoring drought reached 6 minutes, 42 seconds before a Kate Risse layup gave Wapsie a 14-12 lead three minutes into the second. The junior drained a 3 for a 17-all tie a little later, and Denver led 22-19 at the break.
Kenzie Snyder’s 3 closed the gap to 23-22, and her steak led to an Isabel LaRue putback and a 26-all tie five minutes into the third.
LaRue’s foul shots tied it at 28, and Curley’s jumper gave Wapsie a 30-28 lead with 21 seconds left in the frame.
Denver tied it up on a pair of free throws with four seconds left in the third, then continued its 17-8 run through the final eight minutes.
“We worked on a lot of different things during Christmas break, and a lot of those things worked well during the game tonight,” Ott said. “Now it’s just tuning up our passing, making those post entries sounder.”
Risse scored eight and added five rebounds while Snyder (seven points, six rebounds), Curley (seven points, five rebounds), Bailey Mullihan (five points, five rebounds) and Grace Mullihan (seven points, eight rebounds) helped spread the wealth.
“Essentially, it’s happening now,” Ott said of her young team growing up. “We still have to give them grace because there is a lot of basketball left and playing at this level is about experience.
“That’s the tough piece. Game experience is way different than playing in practice.”