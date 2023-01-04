DENVER — Aimed toward the cylinder.
Ball glances off the right side of the rim.
Wapsie Valley’s Mason Harter throws his arms up in triumph, then blows kisses in the air as his teammates bound onto the court.
The Warriors overcame yet another slow start to survive a 72-69 comeback victory against the rival Cyclones on Tuesday at the Cyclone Center. The win extends the current streak to seven.
Yet, they all know it didn’t have to be this hard.
“Same with the Hudson game,” Harter chuckled. “Got our butts chewed at halftime. We don’t seem to start out games very well, obviously.”
Added classmate Andrew Westpfahl, “Our number one goal was (to have a good) first three minutes of the game. That didn’t go well, obviously. Halftime, (coaches) came in, talked to us, told us we just needed to do what we were coached all week. Do it on the court.”
Wapsie (7-1) trailed the host by 18 at the break after a 13-turnover, seven-made-shot first 16 minutes. Marty McKowen’s club committed just five turnovers in the second half and shot an infinitely better percentage from the field while putting up a half a hundred during the timeframe.
“We haven’t been a first-half team all year,” Harter said. “We’re always down at halftime and coming back; we’ve got to fix that. If we play a good team, we’re going to get killed right away in the game by even more than that and we won’t be able to come back.”
Harter’s three-point play off a Cyclones front-end 1-and-1 miss knotted the game at 66 with 1 minute, 46 seconds left. He dropped in a bucket off an inbounds 35 ticks later for a two-point lead.
Later, Hunter Kane skied for an offensive rebound off a Kane Schmitz free-throw miss; his board led to Casey O’Donnell’s two free throws and a 70-66 edge.
Denver’s Clayton Liddle sinks a 3-pointer with 4.5 on the clock to thin the margin, and Harter is fouled within a second to put him on the line. He was 6-of-13 from the line to that point, splitting three opportunities and missing the front end of a 1-and-1.
First attempt up.
Swish.
Second attempt up.
Swish.
72-69.
“I knew I had to hit those free throws at the very end,” he said. “If I didn’t, they could’ve won on any shot. I haven’t been making free throws during second halves all year. I had to focus up, do my normal routine, and shoot.”
Denver (3-6) had one last opportunity, which dropped wide.
“Been here for a while,” Westpfahl said of maintaining calm during the comeback. “We’ve been in these situations before, so we’re used to it.”
The first swing came halfway through the third frame. Three-pointers from O’Donnell, Schmitz, Briggs Boehme and Westpfahl and a Harter free throw closed the deficit from 46-27 to 48-40 during a three-minute run.
Denver led 66-59 after the third, then the third swing came. O’Donnell split free throws after an offensive rebound — Wapsie scored 20 points off 12 offensive boards — for a 66-60 score, then Schmitz hit another 3 to climb within three (66-63) to set up the final two minutes.
“It was being smart with the ball,” Westpfahl said. “We had 13 turnovers in the first half, so that was pretty much it.”
“We just need to start off strong, play strong the whole game.”
Harter contributed a 24-point, 18-rebound, four-assist, three-block scoreline. He netted 17 in the second half. Westpfahl dropped 22, with five second-half 3s and six total from beyond the arc.
He added a pair of assists and steals.
“New jersey Andrew,” Harter joked of his classmate changing from No. 1 to No. 20.
O’Donnell chipped in 13 points, six rebounds, three assists and three steals. Schmitz scored eight and Kane grabbed three offensive rebounds.