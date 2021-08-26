FAIRBANK — Zero.
Wapsie Valley scored 51 touchdowns during 2020, 27 via the pass and 24 via the running game.
How many of them return for Duane Foster’s first season at the helm? A goose egg, unless one counts Kobe Risse joining Foster’s staff as a volunteer coach.
“We bring back zero touchdowns from last year,” Foster said. “We’ve talked to the guys about writing their own story. We don’t have any returning headline players, so they get to write their own stories in Wapsie Valley history.”
The Warriors return 11 lettermen and nine starters. And a few others who saw time in a varsity game last season.
It just so happens none of them scored a touchdown.
“There will be growing pains,” Foster said. “You can’t simulate the varsity game in practice, and we understand it’s going to take us a little while. We understand that nothing is perfect, and we have to stick together.”
One place the excites the younger Foster, who takes over as head coach for his father and longtime Wapsie Valley coach Tony Foster, is the trenches. Seniors Hunter Ackerman and Parker Landsgard are the chronological leaders of a large group that features nine juniors and two sophomores listed as an offensive or defensive lineman.
Landsgard totaled 37.5 tackles, second best in 2020, while Mason Harter collected 29, with 4.5 for loss and a fumble recovery. Jaxson Kuhlmann had 27.5 tackles, 4.5 for loss, and 2.5 sacks. Names like Hunter Ackerman, Keegon Brown, Austin Hesse, Jack Jans, Brady Weepie and Bryce Zimmerman will fill in on both sides.
“I’m excited about our offensive and defensive lines. We’re very high on them and our expectation is they will be the strong part of our team early on while everyone else kind of gets their legs under them and gets experience,” Foster said. “We always pride ourselves in being physical upfront and that’s where it starts every year. I’d rather have more experience back on the line … we can find backs, we have fast, athletic kids. We just have guys who haven’t played a lot of varsity football.”
Other defenders who garnered 20 or more tackles include
Hunter Kane (21.5 tackles), Dawson Schmit (21) and Holten Robinson (20).
Kane came up with a sack and two tackles for loss, Robinson snagged two interceptions and Schmit grabbed a pick.
Robinson is also their lone kick and punt returner while Landsgard accumulated a 2-point conversion.
“They are working hard on trying to be a great team. They’re very coachable, and I’m very happy with what we’ve had so far,” the coach said. “They’re going to have to grow up fast. We understand we’re going to make mistakes. But if we make mistakes, at least go hard. If you make mistakes at 100 percent effort, we can deal with it and coach them up.”
Junior Casey O’Donnell takes over for Risse under center, with senior Michael Mann as backup. O’Donnell threw for 22 yards; Robinson caught 10 passes for 79 yards and Andrew Westpfahl caught one for 11.
With a reworked backfield, Wapsie Valley plans a 20th-century style offensive return.
“We’re going to be a Wapsie team from the 80s and 90s — attack and plug,” Foster said. “We’re not going to throw it 30 times a game. If we have to, that’s probably not going to be in our favor. We know who we are.
“We were I-formation for years. We’re going to match our skill set.”