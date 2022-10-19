FAYETTE — Lydia Imbrogno reached out slightly with her left hand.
Kaci Beesecker reached back with her right.
The duo gave each other a low-five before the serve.
It was a tacit acknowledgement from the two former Wapsie Valley standouts that this serve was a new serve, this point was a new point.
And the setting — Dorman Gymnasium on the campus of Upper Iowa — was a relatively whole new world.
“Playing with her for two years in high school, she was this little itty-bitty kid who had a lot of learning to do,” Beesecker said as Imbrogno grinned after Saturday’s win against Minnesota-Crookston. “From then to now, she’s done a great job of getting better at her shots and being more aggressive in certain situations. Her passing had definitely improved a lot, as has her defense.”
The same could be said for the current situation — Imbrogno was a high school standout with 1,200-plus digs and 1,200 kills through a four-year career. Moving on to Upper Iowa’s campus was effectively a rest button regarding her standing.
“I feel like I didn’t have any sturdy expectations coming in,” Imbrogno said. “I obviously want to play, but it’s more of who is on the court that is going to allow the team to compete and win matches rather than my personal feelings.
“I’m also not the same type of leader right now. Right now, it’s more listening than leading a team.”
Imbrogno’s freshman season began slowly. She’s played in 15 of 20 matches, with seven consecutive appearances going into tonight’s match at Concordia. She drew her eighth start Saturday and chipped in six digs, two aces and a kill as the Peacocks (12-8, 6-7 Northern Intercollegiate Sun Conference) beat the Golden Eagles and earned a crucial conference sweep.
She has 120 digs, 52 kills, 12 aces and five assists while featuring mostly in the back row.
“The first time I got to go in was preseason, and that was definitely more nerve-wracking” than Saturday’s start, Imbrogno said. “Now, it’s just I have an opportunity to go in and do the job I’m asked to do. I’ve executed enough at practice for them to trust me on the court. I feel; like I’m confident in myself … and my job where I’m at right now. That makes it easier.”
Like it eventually will be for Imbrogno, what once was old is new again for Beesecker. She was turned into a defensive specialist after matriculating from Fairbank in 2020 and immediately was shut down because of the pandemic.
She noted last season it was both good and bad, and earned match time throughout her then sophomore-season. Beesecker played in every match but one and accumulated 147 digs, 14 assists and 13 aces.
Those marks have been blown out of the water with seven matches remaining in the conference and regular season. Beesecker is now the fulltime libero and has appeared in every set. She has collected 331 digs, 50 assists and 31 aces.
“She was our setter (in high school),” Imbrogno said of her teammate. “That’s obviously a different role. She’s all over, everywhere (as a libero). It’s fun seeing her get good saves and good ups because she’s so fast and good at it.”
Beesecker cracks a grin.
“Obviously, my role is different, moving from right back to libero,” Beesecker said. “Just staying in-game and focusing on every point is bigger. I’m in there all the time, so my leadership has (increased) and I have to be more talkative. That’s a little different for me in that aspect.”
Upper Iowa lost four players from last season’s 20-win team and adjustments were necessary. It included Beesecker’s role change and, eventually, consistent playing time for Imbrogno.
“It’s definitely a more competitive environment at the collegiate level. … It’s always an encouraging environment between coaches and players, too,” Imbrogno said. “That wasn’t always consistent in high school.”
The two-match homestand pushed the Peacocks into 10th place in league play. Only eight teams reach the playoffs, and UIU faces just one team with a losing conference record in their final seven steps onto the court.
“I think we’ve done well so far,” Beesecker said. “We’ve had a couple ups and downs, but we’ve pushed through.
“Just continue to push through each match, hope for the best. Hopefully make the postseason.”