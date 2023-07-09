VAN HORNE — Run.
From the bleachers.
From the outfield.
From the infield.
From the dugouts.
Every single person at Zittergruen Field had the same thought as Addison Murray’s pitch got past catcher Jamie Jacobs.
It included Benton Community leftfielder Layna DeMoss.
The younger DeMoss sibling led off the bottom of the ninth with a double off Sumner-Fredericksburg-Tripoli ace Murray, then moved to third on a sacrifice bunt.
Calista Nolte coaxed a positive three-pitch count, then everything was a blur.
Murray’s fourth pitch to Nolte got by Jacobs, and DeMoss bolted. The eighth-grader slid home safely, jumped up and immediately raced into the arms of Bobcats’ ace and older sister Jessa.
Layna’s slide cemented a 1-0, nine-inning victory during the Class 3A regional semifinal and ensured Benton a third consecutive home game with Tuesday’s regional championship.
“I just went,” Layna said. “I knew we had to get a run, and I knew that was our moment to win, to score. We pulled through.”
“We were screaming.,” Jessa said as she and teammates saw Layna slide. “Everybody was jumping and screaming. It was — it was a moment.”
Second-year head coach Jordon Rettenmeier clapped, then took a breath.
“I was yelling, ‘Go,’ but she instinctively knows to go,” the coach said. “Pre-pitch, I’m telling her passed ball, she’s scoring, reminding her what to do on a fly, all that. She was ready for it and made the read on her own.
“That was something that doesn’t happen a lot.”
It ended a pitching duel between Jessa and Murray in which they combined to allow 14 baserunners and strike out 14.
“Oh, positive,” Sumner head coach Kevin Bergman said of the outcome. “We didn’t lose the game on that wild pitch, you know? We have to score runs, find a way to score. We had a couple chance with girls on second base, but that was about it.
“Kudos to (DeMoss). She’s a very good pitcher, too. It was a good pitching battle, and it’s been a long time since I’ve been involved in one of them.”
The elder DeMoss struck out 11, but also walked three and hit a batter.
Courtesy runner Olivia Schoonover was stranded on second in the top of the fifth and Myla Trask was stranded on second in the top of the seventh.
The Cougars (26-7) had two on with two out in both scenarios.
The Bobcats (27-14) also had their share of chances; Benton had six hits and reached on error four times.
Courtesy runner Sophia Seeck was stranded on third in the second and Jaida Lyons was stranded on third in the fifth.
Courtesy runner Hayden Moore was forced out at home for the final out of the sixth.
“You look at the stats, you know?” Bergman said. “Four errors — but our defense stepped up. It didn’t crumble in situations, made the plays (to recover).”
Noted Rettenmeier: “(Murray) threw really well. We’ve been hitting the ball really well, and she limited us to six hits. She had us off-balance, hat’s off to her for how well she threw to keep them in the game.”
Layna went 2 for 4 with a double. Lyons was 1 for 3 and Emma Townsley stole a base.
“I had all the confidence in my defense. I felt confident in myself,” Jessa said. “And I knew our offense would come around. I had all the confidence, had that gut feeling.”
Murray walked twice and went 1 for 2. Sumner’s 6-9 hitters — Murray, Myla Trask, Alivia Seehase and Greyson Smith — garnered its four hits.
“She pitched her heart out,” Bergman said of Murray. “She’s just one of them that wants to succeed. It showed tonight. We just couldn’t get the runs in for her that we needed to.”
It was the final game for the Cougars’ Alivia Lange.
“She’s one of my favorite players of all-time,” Bergman said. “She’s been there for me, for us, so many times.
“She’s a great leader for this team and we will miss her deeply.”