It took a little time.
But the offense finally got going, and Oelwein softball picked up its third win in 48 hours with a 7-2 victory against Aplington-Parkersburg on Wednesday at the Oelwein Veterans Sports Complex.
The Huskies (4-3) have won three consecutive games for the first time since May 31-June1 of last year — also a three-game streak in two days, also against Union Community and A-P.
“This was, like, the most interesting game I’ve ever been in,” senior shortstop Joslynn Melchert said. “We were at 2-1 for like, what, four innings? It was 1-2-3, 1-2-3 almost every inning.”
Asked if it that repetition was good or bad, Melchert paused.
“It was a good thing,” she said. “Our defense was solid.”
The host followed Tuesday’s 17-hit barrage with a seven-hit, nine-walk performance against the Falcons (0-4). Oelwein gathered five hits, four walks and a sacrifice fly in the final two frames to turn a 2-2 score into victory.
“We definitely struggled after the first inning,” catcher Jaylynn Craun said. “Then we got our bats rolling and started scoring. We played a lot better the final couple innings.”
In the bottom of the fifth, the Huskies responded to A-P knotting the contest with a leadoff single from Craun, a fielder’s choice from Emma Smock and three consecutive base hits — a triple from Aspen Weir, single from Grace Gearhart and double from Melchert.
Weir, Gearhart and Melchert all garnered runs batted in for a 5-2 advantage.
Macy Westendorf led off the sixth with a walk and moved a base when Craun singled. Wier drew a one-out walk to load the bases, and Westendorf scored on a passed ball.
Gearhart collected her second RBI with a sacrifice fly for the final score.
“I’m glad we got our bats going when we did,” Melchert said. “We needed to push that.”
Gearhart went 2 for 3 with two RBI and two runs scored, while Melchert went 1 for 1 with three walks, a double and an RBI. Alexa Berryman (two walks), Weir and Westendorf also drove in runs. Craun went 2 for 4.
“Like (head) coach (Bob) Lape says — he actually just said it again after the game — we come into games not expecting to win,” Melchert said. “We come in hoping we win. But our team is so strong, we have to come into these games expecting to win.”
Weir scattered seven hits and a hit batter, but struck out six and allowed just one earned run. The Falcons loaded the bases with two outs in the third on an error and consecutive singles, but the runners were stranded.
Weir also retired the final seven batters in order.
Oelwein played twice early Friday morning as part of the NFV TigerHawk Classic and will play two more Saturday morning.