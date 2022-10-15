Season-ending injuries can be devastating to a program.
Both Oelwein and North Fayette Valley saw senior playmakers go down with NFV tailback Kaleb White and Oelwein left tackle Landyn Schuldt ending their prep careers prematurely relatively early in the season.
Adjustment on the fly was hard for NFV, but the TigerHawks found a way and won their third in a row, 48-0, on Friday. The Huskies (2-6, 1-3 2A-District 4) were battered by the injury bug this season, losing its starting backfield for multiple games and senior quarterback Carter Jeanes for the season after a 34-24 loss at Union Community.
Starting fullback/linebacker Josh Ladeburg was hurt in Oelwein’s only district win against Jesup on Sept. 16, while sophomore tailback Brandon Tournier played Friday for the first time since the Jesup win.
North Fayette Valley (6-2, 3-2) allowed 93 total points in its two district losses to Waukon and Wahlert Catholic, but has given up just 28 in its final three weeks while finding its scoring touch again.
“Finally, after a couple games without Kaleb, we got rolling, got it figured out. We learned how to play without him,” senior do-everything back Nick Koch said. “Next man in, do your job. That’s what you have to do. Everyone does their job, everything goes smoothly.”
Losing White could have been devastating.
“Could be, but next man in,” senior fullback/linebacker. “I just tried to do my part. Like Nick said, if everyone does their job, it should work.”
Reichter and Koch did their job, and perhaps more, Friday. Each threw a touchdown pass off halfback option passes — Reichter’s throw to Bruce Elsbernd came on NFV’s second offensive play and gave the TigerHawks a 7-0 lead — and each scored once on offense and came up with a takeaway.
Decklyn Heins threw for 131 yards and a score, while Elsbernd caught two TD passes. The sophomore set a new TigerHawk single-season pass yards record at 1,034 yards.
“We knew they could (learn how to play without him), it was just getting in game situations,” TigerHawk head coach Justin Heins said. “We had a couple tough ones there (right after we lost him), and when stuff started going bad, it went really bad against Waukon and Wahlert.
“But we kind of found out how to play without him.”
Oelwein has plugged gaps as it could. Freshman Maddox Pattison threw for a career-best 64 yards Friday and has 123 and a score since becoming the starter. Tournier returned to the lineup and accounted for 34 yards of offense.
Ethan DeTemmerman has transitioned to a backfield role; he ran for 10 yards, caught four passes for 16 and picked up 79 yards worth of kickoff returns.
Brady Schulmeister, who also missed a couple game because of injury, recovered a fumble and had a sack.
Chris Rocha intercepted a pass and caught three balls for 15 yards.