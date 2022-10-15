Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

Season-ending injuries can be devastating to a program.

Both Oelwein and North Fayette Valley saw senior playmakers go down with NFV tailback Kaleb White and Oelwein left tackle Landyn Schuldt ending their prep careers prematurely relatively early in the season.

Tags

Trending Food Videos