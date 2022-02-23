The Oelwein Parks and Recreation system is accepting kindergarten and 1st-6th grade youth soccer registration at the Williams Wellness Center. Registration deadline is Monday.
Kindergarten soccer is held Saturday mornings in April and May for four sessions. Players will practice for 15 minutes, then scrimmage the other team for 30.
They will receive a T-shirt with registration.
Shin guards are required. Volunteer coaches are needed. The cost is $20 per player.
Grade-level youth soccer practices begin in late March or early April. Games are played Saturday morning for five Saturdays in April and May.
Players are required to purchase a reversible jersey at the WWC if you do not have one. They are also required to have shin guards to practice and play games. Volunteer coaches are needed. Coaches will set a practice schedule that works for them. This program is $20 per person.
For more information, stop by or call the Williams Wellness Center (319-283-2312).