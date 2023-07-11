Perfection.
Sumner-Fredericksburg’s Morgan Block and Isabelle Elliott helped the Six Pack 17 & under volleyball team win the National Division championship at the 2023 USA Volleyball Girls Junior National Championships from June 28-July 6 in Chicago.
Six Pack went 11-0, losing just two sets of 24 played through the tournament. The losses came in the tournament semifinal and championship, but Six Pack rallied for three-set wins. Six Pack won the semifinal, 25-27, 25-23, 15-7, and the title, 25-21, 19-25, 15-9.
“I felt a sense of relief and was just like, ‘Wow, we really did it,’” Elliott said. “Our team is filled with hard-working girls who have all put in so much time to make themselves and our team better. The club season is long and it’s a grind, so it’s just so awesome to see the hard work pay off. I’m so fortunate to be able to play alongside these girls and have some of the best coaches in Iowa.”
The 17s swept through pool play and bracket separation play, then went 3-0 in the Gold bracket to earn the title. Several standouts from the region are part of the squad, including New Hampton’s Marissa Cahoy and the Dike-New Hartford trio of Maryn Bixby, and Jadyn and Payton Petersen.
“Our team has been playing together for a long time, so we’re all very comfortable playing with one another,” Elliott said. “I’d say we’re all really confident in each other, which makes the court environment so much more relaxed. For example, I know I can swing away and be aggressive because if I get blocked, there will be someone there covering for me.
“We all have high expectations for ourselves and our team, so I think going into the tournament we all knew we had a job to get done.”
The Six Pack 15U team that featured Sumner-Fredericksburg’s Alexa Buhman went 6-4 in the 15 USA Division and placed 17th.