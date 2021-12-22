MAYNARD — It was close. It was intriguing.
The streak is over.
Two layups in a 20-second span and a third late in the contest closed a 13-point West Central run and led the Blue Devils to a 61-55 Upper Iowa Conference win against Postville on Tuesday. The Blue Devils (2-5, 1-4) hadn’t beaten the Pirates since Feb. 1, 2016, a streak of 10 games.
“Yeah, it was interesting,” senior Logan Wescott smirked while recalling the game’s final three minutes.
Wescott’s steal and layup gave the Blue Devils a 59-55 lead with 40 seconds left, then he scored on another fastbreak layup with seven seconds on the clock for the final score.
Twenty seconds before him Brock Jenkins’ fastbreak layup off a missed Postville 3-pointer pushed his team ahead 57-55. It was a basket he didn’t believe was as simple as it looked.
“Not really, no,” Jenkins added. “There was a little bit more pressure than that, especially in. close game we’ve been looking forward to and wanted to win.”
West Central led by five (43-38) to close the third, but the Pirates hit five 3s across the fourth quarter to catch up at 47-all, pull ahead 50-48 and lead 53-48.
Jason Ortiz hit a pair of free throws for a 55-48 led with a little more than three minutes to play.
“Just stay positive, have confidence in each other,” Jenkins said of the final three minutes and erasing a sudden deficit. “Know that we’ve worked hard in practice.”
Added Wescott, “Just stay calm, that’s about it. Come together as a team, talk to the guys together in timeouts, be positive through it.”
Postville hit 10 3s on the night, spreading it between multiple players. Koby Bohr and Javier Hernandez each dropped in 14 while Josiah Minikwu added 11.
“It’s trying to take out the bottom of the lulls to play more consistent,” head coach Darin Lockard said of the fourth quarter’s first five minutes. “We’re turning over the ball at a high rate, and we preach ball security. We’re watching a ton of film and guys are putting tin the effort to learn.
“But it’s about being consistent in a positive way.”
The Blue Devils pulled within 55-53 on Wescott’s jumper, then a Brandon Cushion layup off a Jenkins steal knotted the game at 55 at the two-minute mark. Postville held the ball for nearly a minute before missing a 3 and Jenkins’ go-ahead layup was the response.
Wescott scored 21 and added eight rebounds and seven steals. Creighton Houge scored 13 and grabbed five rebounds while Cushion, Jenkins and Jaydn Rouse netted eight apiece.
“We looked pretty darn good in spurts, but we also looked pretty darn bad in some spurts, too,” Lockard said. “As soon as this group puts together our consistent play I know we’re capable of … if we can start putting together some consistent all-game performances, we have an athletic team that could scare quite a few teams in our conference.”