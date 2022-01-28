MAYNARD — Aaliyah Gordon’s layup bounced off the backboard and through the hoop, and a cheer went up from the student section.
West Central’s senior guard pulled her club within two points of South Winneshiek during Friday’s Upper Iowa Conference matchup, and it looked as if the host would turn the corner and perhaps pick up a season sweep of the Warriors.
Then the Blue Devils didn’t score for more than seven and a half minutes, and South Winneshiek walked away with a 58-38 victory.
West Central (6-11, 2-9) defeated Warriors (6-11, 4-9) in Calmar earlier this season.
“South Winneshiek played smart, did what they needed to do to win,” West Central head coach Micah Ruroden said. “We gave up a couple 3-pointers, didn’t do a real great job of closing out. We always tell the girls, ‘If your hand is down, you might as well call it man down.’ It’s hard when players don’t close out on shooters. They will make you pay.”
West Central missed six shots, four free throws and committed six turnovers between Gordon’s score in the third and Abby Squires’ shot to open the fourth quarter for a 47-28 deficit. West Central also was called for a technical foul and the Warriors netted four points off that for a 47-26 lead.
West Central led 2-0 off Kaydence Martin’s jumper half a minute in, then the visitors ran off 10 straight points. The Blue Devils closed within 10-7 on Kassidy Bantz’s 3-pointer and Gordon’s layup.
The deficit ballooned to 17-7 before Ruroden’s squad closed within 17-15 off a Gordon 3, Martin jumper in the paint and Emma Michels three-point play.
Another pair of 3s and a short-range jumper from the Warriors put the score at 25-15 and South Winneshiek led 29-1 before west Central’s final closeout.
Bantz hit a 3 and Squires scored just before the halftime buzzer for a 29-24 deficit.
Gordon’s layup closed it to one possession, but it unraveled from there.
West Central came into the three-game week with designs of picking up a pair of sweeps and climbing the conference standings. School was cancelled on Wednesday, which also killed practice or prep time for South Winneshiek.
“That’s on me, just to get it prepped and make sure they are mentally ready for it and know what plays they are going to get thrown at them,” Ruroden said. “We didn’t have that option the last 48 hours — we had a game (Tuesday) and didn’t have school or practice (Wednesday). I didn’t do enough things right for our girls (between Tuesday and tonight).”
Gordon scored 13 before fouling out. Martin added 13 while Bantz and Squires each netted six. South Winneshiek’s Morgan Kleve put up a game-high 22, with four 3s, and Janessa Zweibahmer added 13.