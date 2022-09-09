MAYNARD — Unprecedented territory.
The last time West Central’s football team won three consecutive games was 2014, when a mid-season surge came during a 5-5 season.
Four straight victories last occurred in 2010, part of a five-game win streak during a seven-win season.
Four consecutive victories to start a season?
It was 2009, when West Central opened the campaign with five wins, then reeled off five more until the postseason’s second round.
The Blue Devils went 10-2, and the Class of 2023 was either three or four years old.
“It feels great,” running back/linebacker Brandon Cushion said of the team’s 3-0 start. “We wanted to start off hot, knew we could win these first few games. Just have to carry the momentum, keep it going.”
Added fullback/linebacker and classmate Creighton Houge, “It definitely gives us more motivation to keep playing hard now that we have three wins. We know we’re good, that we can (win a lot) now.”
West Central’s seniors — Seth Brehme, Willem Child, Cushion, Houge, Brooks Ingels, Anthony Kephart, Kevin Richards, Jadyn Rouse and John Tyler — have waited a long time for this. Cushion and Houge saw significant action during a 1-win 2019 and 0-win 2020. Ingels, Tyler and Rouse played a few snaps here and there in 2020 and expanded roles during a 2-win 2021 season. Brehme played sparingly last season and Child and Richards joined the group this year.
“A lot of people have started to understand what we’re doing (on the field),” Cushion said. “We had a couple people struggling with plays … now that we’ve been doing it for so long, it’s all clicking, and they are actually just going hard.”
A career win mark of three victories has doubled in the first month of 2022, with the month not over.
“It feels unreal. It’s sad to say that, like, we’re used to losing,” Ingels said. “It’s so crazy now that we’re winning. It feels awesome.”
“With us having how many seniors, we’ve been running these plays since seventh grade. Some people are still struggling with it, which I don’t understand, but we’ve been running this stuff forever.”
Longtime head coach Steve Milder’s best crusade since the early-to-mid 2010s has become so on the backs, and legs and arms, of this senior group. In particular, the backfield trio.
Cushion leads both 8-man and all classes in rushing touchdowns (16), all-purpose yards (744) and 2-point conversions (eight, and 16 points). He is top-3 among all classes in rushing yards (657), solo tackles (25), total touchdowns (17) and offensive touchdowns (16) and fourth in rush attempts (69).
“It also feels cool looking at stats and stuff — well, not really seeing us, but Brandon, at least (as a statewide leader),” Ingels said. “Just seeing ‘West Central’ at the top or in the top 10, it’s also motivation to keep it up.”
Someone must hand off the ball and block, Cushion noted, so it is a team effort.
Houge has 133 yards rushing and 124 receiving while Ingels has thrown for 261 yards and a score — caught by Tyler — and handled kickoff duty for 19 of 23 kickoffs so far.
Four seniors — Child, Cushion, Houge and Tyler — have combined for all five kickoff returns, all five interceptions (Houge with two, then Cushion, Tyler and Rouse) and two fumble recoveries (Cushion, Kephart).
Cushion, Houge (18), Ingels (18) and Tyler (16) lead the program in total tackles, and solo tackles as well.
Where did all this come from?
“Attitude. 100 percent,” Ingels said as Cushion and Houge nodded.
The past included slumped shoulders, downtrodden looks and stares into space, or worse, as other teams piled up points or answered West Central drives. Sometimes, it was before hitting the field.
“A lot of guys in the past had bad attitudes, and that is what I think brought the whole team down,” Houge said. “We would look at the schedules and see ‘Oh, we’re playing (team X) this week.’ And some of them would go, ‘Oh that’s another loss.’ That’s how we’d feel.
“As soon as other teams started getting more physical (in games), scoring more, it was just over.”
Added Cushion, “As soon as another team scored a touchdown, we’d stop (playing hard).”
Dunkerton was two points behind after one quarter. Kee scored to pull within four at halftime. Janesville closed within four as well.
The Blue Devils won, 44-6, 46-32, and 54-22.
“We didn’t drop our heads or anything,” Ingels said. “Kept going. Took off in the second half.”
Added Houge, “We’re saying, ‘This is our last year. Why not make it good?’”
Favorable scheduling has helped. West Central’s first three opponents are 1-6, and Riceville was 0-3 heading into last night’s contest.
The five remaining programs are a combined 5-3 prior to Friday. Each district sends three automatic qualifiers to the playoffs and right now West Central has one win and four more district contests left.
“Teams are going to get better (on our schedule), and so are we,” Cushion said. “Let’s make it better.”
Added Ingels, “Can’t stop now.”