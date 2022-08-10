Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

Growing pains, in every way imaginable.

Second-year West Central head coach Abbi Block began practice for the 2022 season with seven players and expects to play out the season with the same group.

Tags

Trending Food Videos