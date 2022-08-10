Growing pains, in every way imaginable.
Growing pains, in every way imaginable.
Second-year West Central head coach Abbi Block began practice for the 2022 season with seven players and expects to play out the season with the same group.
“What you see is what we’ve got,” she said as players warmed up Tuesday during day two of official practice. The small group is rife with freshmen; the Blue Devils (8-17) have just one senior and one junior. The pair — Abby Squires and Kassidy Bantz, respectively — will guide a green program that has numbers at the middle school level.
Numbers are relatively steady for Steve Milder’s eight-player football program; expectations are for 20 athletes to suit up Friday nights. Experience abounds, even as West Central lost four to graduation. The Blue Devils found an unexpected gift already in the form of a mid-season bye week after it was announced Meskwaki Settlement School wasn’t fielding a team this season.
Milder begins his 45th season at West Central, 48th as head coach, coming off coaching the 2022 Shrine Bowl North team. It won, 24-17.
