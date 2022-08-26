MAYNARD — Steve Milder’s voice cracked.
His players roared.
On a day West Central celebrated the 25th anniversary of its 1A 1997 state championship and dedicated the football field in their longtime coach’s honor, the Blue Devils rallied from a brief deficit to beat Kee, 46-26, and remain unbeaten (2-0) on Friday.
It marks the first time since 2012 that West Central opened a season with two victories.
“I want to congratulate you on getting the first official win on Steve Milder Field,” the 45th-year head coach joked as a boisterous yell elevated from the group.
“It’s just the cherry on the cake,” junior lineman Daryon Allwood said of a win that came with multiple celebrations attached.
The Blue Devils outscored the Kee Hawks 22-0 during the final 19 minutes of game play to rally for the second time.
Brandon Cushion’s 40-yard touchdown with 6 minutes, 28 seconds remaining in the third quarter came 47 seconds after Kee (0-1) took a 26-24 lead. The senior tailback added second-half scores of 27 and 47 yards to cement the victory.
He ran for 224 yards on the night and caught two passes for six yards.
“Brandon was a little sick in the locker room,” quarterback Brooks Ingels said. “But came back out and scored a couple more touchdowns and did what he does. He did all he could for us, so we had to help.”
Despite losing a 24-20 halftime lead, the group believed the spark came from an Ingels-to-John Tyler 30-yard touchdown pass with 10 seconds left in the first half.
The play was on fourth-and-10 following three straight incompletions.
Ingels was nearly sacked on the play, the swing pass to the right flat was slightly underthrown and Tyler nearly ran into one of his own linemen while breaking a tackle.
“Yeah, it was pretty much a designed play,” Ingels said of the fake toss left, spin around and throw right effort. “It’s designed to be a touchdown play; we only bring it out when a big play is needed. When they rush so hard we don’t have time to throw a deep ball.
“You fake the run on the (left) side, and I dance around or whatever for a second. That backside end and tackle crash hard, and leave (John) wide open. All he had to was break a tackle and he was gone.”
“Daryon had a big block,” Tyler interjected.
Tyler recovered enough from nearly running into Allwood around the 20-yard line to sprint in untouched.
Cushion ran in the 2-point conversion for a 24-20 advantage.
“A little bit, yeah; it kept me on my feet, kept me going,” Tyler said of the ball being thrown in front of him.
Added Ingels, “That’s a play that’s 100 percent timing. If these two don’t time it right, it gets blown up. And they did a great job of timing it, and Daryon got out in front of John and did what he could do to block.”
Ingels completed five passes for 79 yards and a score and West Central ran for 269. The Blue Devils held the Kee Hawks to 147 yards rushing and balanced themselves as Kee Hawk quarterback Dalton Mudderman threw for 210 yards and four touchdowns on 10 completions.
Mudderman completed just four passes for 52 yards in the second half. Cushion, Ingels and Anthony Kephart all recovered fumbles.
“We just had to stay working hard when they got tired. They’re a good team, but when we saw them getting tired, we just had to have that extra step to beat them.”