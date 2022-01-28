MAYNARD — There are signs of progress.
A six-point deficit after eight minutes. Another single-digit deficit halfway through the second frame. Scores on back-to-back possessions several times, including late in the game with the outcome in hand.
It’s still not a full game, and it added up to an 84-55 Upper Iowa Conference loss to South Winneshiek for West Central on Thursday.
“‘We’ve been playing well in spurts, let’s play a consistent game all the way through’ was tonight’s message before the game,” West Central head coach Darin Lockard said. “We didn’t do that, and it translated into kind of a bigger loss, points-wise, than what we’d hoped.”
The Blue Devils (3-12, 2-9) dropped their fifth straight contest courtesy of a five-point spurt at the end of the second quarter. It gave the Warriors (9-8, 7-5) an 11-point lead that the host never fully recovered from. The visitors pushed it back to double digits at 10 (38-28) then 15 and finally 20 points (54-34) in the third quarter.
“Just staying even-keel all the way through. Especially with our ballhandling,” Lockard said. “We have to figure out a way to stay under 13-15 turnovers — we can’t average 20 turnovers a game and give up 80-some points and expect to win games.
“Things got sloppy for us again and they turned those turnovers into buckets.”
The first 15 minutes of gameplay was a far cry from Tuesday’s loss where the Blue Devils scored just 10 points. Against South Winneshiek, Lockard’s squad was poised, ran its offense well and hit shots to match the Warriors.
It tied the contest at 6-all on Logan Wescott’s 3-pointer, then at 8 on Willem Child’s two free throws. A Creighton Houge bucket with 17 seconds left closed the deficit within 13-11
before South Winn picked up three points on a foul and technical foul for a 16-10 first-quarter score.
The Warriors went ahead 20-12 after Wescott’s layup closed a bit of the deficit and West Central crept within 20-19 on a bucket from Houge and five points from Wescott.
Later, the Blue Devils closed a 13-point gap to eight (36-28) on Brooks Ingels’ five-point run on consecutive possessions, but it quickly fell through as the Warriors scored on nine straight trips downcourt for a 54-34 lead.
“Our guys compete,” Lockard said. “Especially late in the game, we had guys get in foul trouble and get tired as we’re trying to fight our way back into it. The we start giving up the rim (because of that).
“We’re learning, but other teams are also learning how to play us. Ways to put us in situations where guys aren’t comfortable with the basketball.”
Trey Kriener scored 33 for the Warriors while
Dawson Wenthold added 15. Wescott scored 18 for West Central.