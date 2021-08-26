MAYNARD — Steve Milder gathered those who showed up in collective.
“I was talking with the newspaper man before we started,” he said to a group of nearly 20 West Central football players across junior high and high school. “And I was asked ‘What is a goal this year?’ So I told him, ‘We want to win a home game.’”
West Central hasn’t had a winning season since 2012, which also served as its last season above .500 (6-5). The Blue Devils haven’t won more than one game since 2015 (3-7) and went 0-7 last season.
A core of five veterans leads a 15-player group who haven’t won a home game in their careers. The schedule provides them opportunities this season — the Blue Devils will play five 8-man home games, and four of their opponents finished under .500 in 2020.
Central Elkader bested West Central, 56-48, in Elkader for its only win last season. Clarksville (0-4), Meskwaki (3-5) and Turkey Valley (2-5) also visit Maynard.
“We definitely feel our home field hasn’t been kind to us in the last several years. It seems like we have played every outstanding (8-man) team here,” Milder said. “We feel we can win some home games this year, win homecoming possibly.
“The last couple years, the games we won were on the road. We really need to have some success here, so that’s the goal. And staying healthy.”
Health also hampered the Blue Devils. Seniors Garrison Houge and Logan Wescott both were injured early and missed a large chunk of the season.
“We had so many injuries last year in both our senior and junior class,” Milder said. “The biggest problem at our level, and for us, is the drop off as kids get hurt. When you only have four seniors to start with and eight juniors … but we return a lot of people who played.”
Houge and Wescott are two of the four seniors, with quarterback Nathan Dolf also back after completing 36 passes for 520 yards, four touchdowns and five interceptions.
Houge is a mainstay on the line and picked 8.5 total tackles before getting injured, while Wescott caught seven passes for 94 yards and a touchdown. He also collected 18 tackles and will return kickoffs alongside Brandon Cushion.
Cushion is the team’s leading returnee in the backfield with 218 yards and one touchdown; he ran for 490 yards and five scores as a freshman. He also recovered a team-best four fumbles.
Classmate Creighton Houge ran for 83 yards and a score and caught seven passes for 126 yards. The junior also snagged an interception and recovered a fumble. Creighton Houge will also provide depth as a returner.
The loss of a large senior class has the head coach rethinking their offensive mindset. West Central passed for 729 yards last year and ran for 1,001. He wouldn’t commit to designating it more pass-based or run-based. Eight-man football mandates three down linemen; the Blue Devils will most likely show two wideouts and two backs outside that.
“We’ll probably make some changes offensively. I’d like to do a little more of what we used to do in 11-man football,” Milder said. “The last game we won, we didn’t throw a pass. I think we might be going that way. But we have people who can go get it (and) we have a strong-armed quarterback.
“We’ll do what we have to do to be successful.”
Defensively, the Blue Devils will most likely place five in the backfield to go alongside three linemen.
“Taking a defensive back or linebacker type off the field puts you in a difficult situation because most teams run a spread and can score points,” the coach said. “The problem is always stopping other people.”
Milder pointed to West Central’s numbers as, once again, the biggest key to any success. The high school has roughly 30 boys, with half out for football. The school’s enrollment is 58 kids for classification purposes; it is one behind Tri-County and the fifth-lowest enrollment in the state’s lowest classification.
“When you’re the smallest school in Eastern Iowa playing football … it’s tough,” the coach said. “We’re in the same class as a lot of schools who have a boys population twice our size.
“Eight-man football, the goal is to get seven or eight out from every class. We have one class we’re going to get that number out of. We do not have the boys, in number. But that’s what it is.”