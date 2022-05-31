It takes the effort of a whole team, sometimes a whole program, to be successful. Success can also be defined in many ways — a victory does not have to be a requisite. However, standout efforts do occur.
The Daily Register hopes to lend as much credence as possible to the work put in by area athletes. Here are the selections for the current athletes of the week, based on last week, Monday through Friday.
Baseball
Ray Gearhart, Oelwein: The junior opened the season hitting .500 (4 for 8) with one run batted and five stolen bases as the Huskies began 1-2.
Jacob Germann, North Fayette Valley: The senior opened the season hitting .400 (5 for 12) with six RBI as the TigerHawks began 2-1.
Henry Hayes, Starmont: The senior opened the season hitting .800 (4 for 5) with four stolen bases as the Stars began 2-1.
Bowen Munger, Starmont: The senior opened the season hitting .666 (6 for 9) with four stolen bases. He also went 1-0 in his lone start.
Kane Schmitz, Wapsie Valley: The junior opened the season hitting .400 (8 for 20) with two RBI and three stolen bases as the Warriors began 2-4.
Klay Seehase, Sumner-Fredericksburg: The senior opened the season hitting .500 (3 for 6) with four RBI and three stolen bases as the Cougars began 2-0. He also has a save.
Golf
Sumner-Fredericksburg: Led by medalist Chloe Bolte, the Cougars shot a 703 to win the 2A state championship. The Cougars came from nine back on day 2 to win by nine strokes. Bolte shot a 149, Morgan Brandt a 178 (18), Katie Reno a 182 (19), Zoey Rhea a 194 (T32), Emma Koester shot a 215 and Ava Schult shot a 217 as they all placed 60th or better.
Soccer
Boys
Andre Fuentes, NFV: The sophomore midfielder connected on two game-winning goals as the TigerHawks advanced to state for the second straight season with two wins on a 6-2 aggregate score. He also had an assist.
Trey Frieden, NFV: The sophomore goalkeeper made 14 saves across two games.
Softball
Isabel Bernard, S-F: The freshman opened the season hitting .500 (6 for 12) with 13 steals and six runs as the Cougars began 3-1.
Justine Cowley, NFV: The junior opened the season hitting .429 (3 for 7) with three RBI as the TigerHawks began 0-2.
Peyton Curley, WV: The freshman opened the season hitting .600 (6 for 10) with three RBI and a stolen base as the Warriors began 2-1.
Elizabeth Hepperle, West Central: The senior opened the season hitting .666 (2 for 3) with four runs as the Blue Devils began 1-2.
Aubree Land, S-F: The eighth grader opened the season hitting .600 (6 for 10) with two RBI and six runs.
Ellie Neil, WV: The senior opened the season hitting .600 (6 for 10) with two doubles, three RBI and a steal. She also went 1-0 in the circle.