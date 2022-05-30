CEDAR FALLS — The eyes widened just once.
Teammates off to the side, giggling at the proceeding, and a TV camera in her face amongst assembled media, Sumner-Fredericksburg freshman Chloe Bolte was asked if it sunk in that she earned medalist honors at all four postseason meets — the Northeast Iowa Cedar League, the subregional round, the regional round and state.
Only then did the moment seem to force a look of anything but steadiness from the phenom.
“Yeah, it’ll be a little bit yet, but wow,” she responded.
It was minutes after Bolte came back from a one-stroke deficit to Columbus Catholic’s Molly Fereday to best the Sailor senior for the fourth straight postseason round, so one could understand enormity hitting at that instant. Both girls carded a 149 over two days at Pheasant Ridge Golf Course nearby the University of Northern Iowa, with Fereday dropping a second-day 76 after a 73 on Thursday to lead the field.
The playoff opened with Fereday winning the toss on No. 18 and teeing off first. Both drives were 100 yards down, with Bolte to the left and Fereday to the right of the fairway. Fereday’s 105-yard mark saw her go first on approach, and it was at the base of the green.
Bolte’s approach was a blast onto the green. Her first putt rolled within inches of the cup. Bolte closed out with a four, then waited as Fereday’s first putt closed within 10 feet of the cup.
A second putt ensued, but the Sailor’s attempt was inches short.
The pair embraced, as they have after every postseason round together.
“Just playing the game I have this whole year,” Bolte said of her approach to the playoff. “It’s worked well for me, got me up to this point, and I knew I could do it.”
Fereday wrapped up her round nearly two and a half hours before Bolte, and the Cougar freshman needed to shoot three-under-par over the final six holes — a section she was even at during Thursday’s round.
“No, they didn’t tell me. I had no idea,” what she needed to draw even, Bolte said.
Would it matter if you did?
“Yeah. It would have been if they told me,” she said.
A birdie on 14 set her up, and then it happened.
Bolte eagled the par-5 No. 17 to draw even with Fereday’s pace.
She hit driver down the middle, then “smoked it” through just off the left side of the green.
Bolte saw an uphill chip shot “And I just went after it.”
“(Assistant coach Jaylen Tranbarger) goes, ‘Oh, sit down, sit down. That’s good,’” Bolte recalled of her chip.
When it went in, Tranbarger — who has spent the entire season walking with Bolte — let out a soft “K.”
She followed with a par on 18 to set up an extra hole.
“It’s pretty awesome,” she said of her final seven holes.
Bolte becomes the first Cougar female to win an individual state title, and the first one for either Sumner or Fredericksburg.
“It was a lot walking up to it,” Bolte said. “But you’re out there, you just gotta play. And trust you can play. Let the shots take care of themselves.”