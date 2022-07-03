JESUP — Two edicts.
Keep Jaymison Howard under 65 pitches.
Hit the baseball.
Sumner-Fredericksburg-Tripoli kept to the wishes of its coaching staff during the Class 2A District 4 first-round game by dropping Starmont-West Central, 14-1 in five innings Friday.
The club’s ace threw 55 pitches through three innings and mixed four hits with three strikeouts to stymie Starmont (13-9). Senior Klay Seehase walked a batter and allowed two hits with one strikeout out of the bullpen to close the final two innings.
“Jay pitched a heck of a game, but we had to hold him to 65 so we can pitch him Tuesday (against Jesup),” Tatum Nuss said. “Last time he pitched he had a pretty good game, so we knew he could get it done.”
Howard has started eight games, with Nuss at seven as the top of the rotation. Howard has a 0.95 earned-run average but has posted five no-decisions, in large part because S-F-T (13-9) hasn’t produced enough run support. The team batting average is .295, but Friday’s playoff game provided more than enough opportunity to raise it.
The Cougars batted .577 (15 for 26) in the playoff opener, using a six-run second and five-run third to crack open the contest. Noah Henderson and Seehase each went 3 for 3; both were also hit by pitches. Henderson and Kade Mitchell (2 for 4) each doubled and drove in three runs.
“We finally put the bat on the ball, and it’s been a long season with not getting very many hits,” Nuss said. “We finally came out and had good contact tonight and put the ball in play, scored a bunch of runs.”
Added Mitchell: “Gave us more confidence, more energy, too. People in the dugout got louder.”
Seehase singled in Trace Meyer and Nuss in the first and the Cougars responded to a Starmont run in the second with six more. A three-run double by Mitchell was the big blow, while four runs came with two outs.
In the third, Seehase and Henderson drove in runs while Henderson and Nuss scored on back-end steals of home. S-F-T had a chance to end the game in the fourth but only pushed across one run. Courtesy runner McKoy Nuss was tagged out at home on a potential sacrifice fly for a double play to end the inning.
“We played a good, all-around game,” head coach Brett Meyer caid. “No rocket science behind it. Played clean, played well in the field. You put the ball in play, good things happen.”
For Starmont, Garrett Waterhouse singled in the second and Jacob Goedken followed with another in the second. Henry Hayes grounded out to move both runners over and West Central’s Creighton Houge grounded out to first to score Waterhouse.
Creighton Houge, Goedken and Waterhouse were all 1 for 2 and Garrison Houge was 2 for 3.
“We debated whether to throw Howard, but we told the guys ‘Doesn’t matter who we throw. As long as we hit the ball, we’ll be all right,’” Meyer said. “We knew they would hit the ball, too, and they made good contact.
“It was good we put up some runs behind (Howard). That way we could get him out early, save his arm for Tuesday.”