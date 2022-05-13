GRUNDY CENTER — Back to the Blue Oval.
Jesup’s Carson Lienau and Noah Sheridan and Oelwein’s Brennan Sauser doubled up as Class 2A state qualifiers Thursday during the Grundy Center state qualifying meet.
Jesup’s Amanda Treptow is heading to Des Moines in four — two races and two relays, while teammate Mallory Becker is going in the high jump.
Those were some of the highlights for Jesup and Oelwein.
Because multiple district meets were postponed to Friday, those who placed third in events, such as Oelwein’s Garet Kiel in the 110-meter hurdles (15.4 seconds, 0.11 out of second), will wait until Saturday morning to see if they qualified.
Full results were not released as of press time under the same mandate.
Sauser won the 1,600-meter run in 4 minutes, 34.29 seconds in calmer, cooler temperatures toward the end of the meet. He won by 2.02 seconds and quickly turned to see younger brother Conall place third in 4:37.73.
Conall must wait until Saturday to see if he will qualify.
Brennan ran a 9:55.06 3,200 race in a blistering, sweltering heat that didn’t begin to ebb until sunset. He won that event by 11.19 seconds.
“I knew what I had to do going into the race,” Brennan said. “The initial heat was tough, but it was going to be about who embraced it more. I was supposed to qualify so all I had to do was prove it.
“I was honestly prouder of the other distance guys (Jacob and Conall) getting huge PRs when it counted.”
Defending state discus and shot put champion Lienau posted distances of 151 feet, 3 inches in the discus and 58-9.5 in the shot. The shot was a personal record and gave off a feeling after what he termed was a sub-par discus showing.
“It was a little bit of a struggle in the disc, but shot put went really well,” Lienau said. “I found my groove in the finals and ended up PRing.
“In the discus, something was off. No one PR’d today, which is odd for a district meet. All that matters is I won and made it.”
The boys also qualified Noah Sheridan (110 and 400 hurdles), Nolan Evans (800) Parker McHone (110 hurdles), the McHone and Sheridan-anchored shuttle hurdle relay, the distance medley relay and the 400 relay. According to head coach Jason Sullivan, Evans qualified in the 3,200 on time and Carter Even qualified in the 200 on time.
Treptow anchored the 3,200 relay to a win in 10:06.25, staving off Grundy Center’s Taylor Stahl at the end. She won the 1,500 as well. Treptow also brought the distance medley relay into second place from eighth and was second in the 800 as the J-hawks placed third as a team.
“I wouldn’t have it any other way,” Treptow said. “It’s fun, it’s competitive. I like to run, so I don’t have a problem doing four events. And I love to help my teammates get to state in the relays, so I love anchoring those.”
Her approach to the distance medley comeback was strategic.
“You’re not trying to go out too hard or anything,” she said. “Mostly, I knew I had to get into the top 2 right there. ‘Just go for it’ was where I went from.”