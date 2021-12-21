Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Suburban League

Dec. 16

Team W L

NE Iowa Auto Sales 9 0

Peacocks 7 2

Scheel’s Lawn Care 7 2

LeRoy’s — Aurora 7 2

CJ’s Trophies & More 2 7

Community Bank 2 7

Schweddy Balls 0 9

High Game: Dennis Nuss 269, Joe Kullen 245, Jonah Martin 243

High Series: Dennis Nuss 669, Jonah Martin 650, Joe Kullen 649

TGIF League

Dec. 17

Team W L

Scheel’s Lawn Care 82 17

CJ’s Trophies & More 70 29

5 Star Merchant Service 62 37

Upside-Down Pineapple 59 40

Satchel of Richards 51 48

Fairbank Locker 42 57

3 Balls & A Split 36 63

Cobra Kai 32 67

Clan Zipnutz 29 70

Pocket Pounders 24 75

High Game: Dennis Eikenberry 235, Scott Linderman 235, Eric Mast 235, Marc Chance 235, Amanda Kunkle 213, Hallie Roth 211, Charlotte Fauser182

High Series: Brian Kunkle 669, Scott Linderman 652, Eric Mast 644, Amanda Kunkle 592, Hallie Roth 558, Charlotte Fauser 526

