Suburban League
Dec. 16
Team W L
NE Iowa Auto Sales 9 0
Peacocks 7 2
Scheel’s Lawn Care 7 2
LeRoy’s — Aurora 7 2
CJ’s Trophies & More 2 7
Community Bank 2 7
Schweddy Balls 0 9
High Game: Dennis Nuss 269, Joe Kullen 245, Jonah Martin 243
High Series: Dennis Nuss 669, Jonah Martin 650, Joe Kullen 649
TGIF League
Dec. 17
Team W L
Scheel’s Lawn Care 82 17
CJ’s Trophies & More 70 29
5 Star Merchant Service 62 37
Upside-Down Pineapple 59 40
Satchel of Richards 51 48
Fairbank Locker 42 57
3 Balls & A Split 36 63
Cobra Kai 32 67
Clan Zipnutz 29 70
Pocket Pounders 24 75
High Game: Dennis Eikenberry 235, Scott Linderman 235, Eric Mast 235, Marc Chance 235, Amanda Kunkle 213, Hallie Roth 211, Charlotte Fauser182
High Series: Brian Kunkle 669, Scott Linderman 652, Eric Mast 644, Amanda Kunkle 592, Hallie Roth 558, Charlotte Fauser 526