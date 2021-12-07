Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

TGIF League

Dec. 3

Team W L

Scheel’s Lawn Care 66 15

CJ’s Trophies & More 56 25

5 Star Merchant Service 55 26

Satchel of Richards 47 34

Upside-Down Pineapp 43 38

Fairbank Locker 33 48

Clan Zipnutz 29 52

3 Balls & A Split 27 54

Cobra Kai 26 55

Pocket Pounders 15 66

High Game: Steve Roffman 279, Ben Weber 268, Scott Linderman 267, Charlotte Fauser 237, Hallie Roth 212, Amanda Kunkle 199

High Series: Rick Paulson 685, Brian Kunkle 682, Dennis Eikenberry 664, Charlotte Fauser 597, Amanda Kunkle 567, Hallie Roth 552

Suburban League

Dec. 2

Team W L

Peacocks 94 41

NE Iowa Auto Sales 86 49

CJ’s Trophies & More 82 53

Scheel’s Lawn Care 75 60

Schweddy Balls 71 64

Community Bank 71 64

LeRoys — Aurora 50 85

High Game: Brian Kunkle 257, DJ Silvestri 249, Zonte Spann 246

High Series: DJ Silvestri 700, Brian Kunkle 676, Jeremy Fowlkes 660

