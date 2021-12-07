TGIF League
Dec. 3
Team W L
Scheel’s Lawn Care 66 15
CJ’s Trophies & More 56 25
5 Star Merchant Service 55 26
Satchel of Richards 47 34
Upside-Down Pineapp 43 38
Fairbank Locker 33 48
Clan Zipnutz 29 52
3 Balls & A Split 27 54
Cobra Kai 26 55
Pocket Pounders 15 66
High Game: Steve Roffman 279, Ben Weber 268, Scott Linderman 267, Charlotte Fauser 237, Hallie Roth 212, Amanda Kunkle 199
High Series: Rick Paulson 685, Brian Kunkle 682, Dennis Eikenberry 664, Charlotte Fauser 597, Amanda Kunkle 567, Hallie Roth 552
Suburban League
Dec. 2
Team W L
Peacocks 94 41
NE Iowa Auto Sales 86 49
CJ’s Trophies & More 82 53
Scheel’s Lawn Care 75 60
Schweddy Balls 71 64
Community Bank 71 64
LeRoys — Aurora 50 85
High Game: Brian Kunkle 257, DJ Silvestri 249, Zonte Spann 246
High Series: DJ Silvestri 700, Brian Kunkle 676, Jeremy Fowlkes 660