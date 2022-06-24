Expectation.
One consigns self to a fickle arrangement if that word is used as a benchmark for athletic success, no matter the level or stage. It has shades of gray embedded inside it, especially when one play what is regarded as more of an individual sport in the game of golf.
That is a long way of saying Brandon Tournier didn’t feel he would do as good his freshman season as statistics and results show, but he believed he could. The first-year prep golfer averaged a score of 39.83 over six nine-hole rounds and 78 over three 18-hole rounds. He advanced from the sectional tournament to the district level, placed top eight at the North Iowa Cedar League meet and tied for third at the sectional. Tournier also claimed multiple medalist honors.
For his success, Tournier was selected as the Oelwein Daily Register boys golfer of the year.
“Honestly, being a freshman, I didn’t have much expectation,” he said. “I was going in for the experience — I mean, I wanted to play well, but whatever I shoot is whatever I shoot at that point.
“I just wanted to have fun.”
And if you were presented these results prior to your season?
“I would expect about what you say, honestly,” he said. “Maybe a little better because a few of those rounds I had were like, ‘What the heck?’
“I didn’t know so much about like, the postseason. But my scoring, I thought I would have done a little better.”
Head coach Derek Kuennen was more direct in his assessment. Kuennen kept an eye on Tournier’s progress prior to high school, and was his eighth-grade basketball coach.
“I had pretty high expectations for both him and (fellow freshman) Ethan (Anderson) this year,” Kuennen said. “knew he had the capability of shooting 37, 38 every night. I don’t think what he shot was out of line. Maybe a little higher than he expected, but like I said … the mental side of the game becomes so much bigger for the high school game.”
Tournier was drawn to golf at a young age. The Golf Channel was always on in his house, and he’d “hit a little bit” every time father Dicky came to Hickory Grove Golf Course. But the now three-sport participant (basketball, golf, football) didn’t invest himself in the game until late middle school-age. The competition bug that pushed him to try harder in basketball and football also turned in this sport.
“That’s when I was like, ‘OK, yeah, this is fun,’” he said. “Whenever there is pressure and you have to play good, that’s always the best part of golf for me.”
Kuennen believes the competitiveness has sharpened Tournier’s two on-course skills — the mental and physical sides. Years of watching golf in all forms — analysis, competitions, documentaries — pushed the athlete to become analytical in a way the coach didn’t anticipate.
“I also talked with him about this on our way up to district,” Kuennen said. “His ability to think through the game surpasses many people my age and older. I didn’t start thinking about the game the way Brandon does until probably a few years ago. And he has some of it figured out at 15 years old. That’s really, really impressive to me.”
Where does that come from?
Being competitive, according to Tournier.
“Once you play so much golf, you get past the point where it’s ‘I want to be better,’” he said of his game theory and study. “It’s ‘I want to put myself in this position,’ ‘Why did I go here?’, ‘Where is it OK to miss so I can still score on this hole?’”
An example was the district meet at Oneota Golf & Country Club in Decorah. The par-5 hole is a bear, and Tournier found his way to a chip-in birdie from off the green.
“The hole was super-narrow, and you can’t miss right. And I did with the driver,” he said. “There was a tree right in front of us, but there was a little angle left and I’d have to hit a fade around (the tree). I got a club I was comfortable with, ‘Heck, yeah, this is the play,’ and hit it out on the fairway.
“Left it short (of the green), but whatever. Instead of just going to chip it, we got up there to read the green, read where it was going to break after it bounces and all that. We ended up playing it a foot right of the hole, something like that, and it went in for birdie.”
Thinking through shots in such detail benefitted Tournier in several instances throughout the season, according to Kuennen. It has also aided him in the minute fundamentals of the game.
He still aspires to be more consistent across courses he visits, including his home course. There is also a slight uncomfortableness with his current swing. Both will improve with time and effort, is the belief.
“Just keeps playing,” Kuennen said. “In my mind, that’s what separates him from being really good to being great. Just bounces back mentally.”