Morgan Brandt nearly outscored Charles City herself.
Add a near triple-double and one could say it was a good night for the senior center.
Sumner-Fredericksburg bested Charles City, 60-36, on the strength of Brandt’s 33-point, 19-rebound, eight-block performance Tuesday in Sumner. She shot 16 of 24 from the field, grabbed 12 offensive rebounds and added one steal.
Junior guard Alivia Lange added nine points, seven assists and three steals while Katie Reno collected four points nine rebounds and three assists.
Isabelle Elliot contributed six points and five rebounds.
BCLUW 46, Wapsie Valley 36
Kate Risse scored 14 points and snagged six steals but a 21 percent shooting performance (14 for 67) derailed the Warriors in their season opener Tuesday.
Mary Bodensteiner and Lydia Imbrogno each scored eight points.
Bodensteiner added six rebounds and three blocks, Imbrogno added six rebounds and Reagan Barnes grabbed eight rebounds.
MFL MarMac 58, North Fayette Valley 42
Justine Cowley scored 12 points, grabbed 12 rebounds and posted five blocks in a season-opening loss on Tuesday in Monona.
Alyssa Bohr added nine points and seven rebounds while Makenna Grove chipped in eight and three steals.
Bohr and Cowley each picked up two steals.
Kee 39, West Central 32
The Blue Devils opened the season with a nine-point loss at home Tuesday.
Statistics were not available as of press time Wednesday afternoon.
East Buchanan 67, Starmont 20
The Stars (0-2) remained winless with a road loss Tuesday.
Statistics were not available as of press time Wednesday afternoon.