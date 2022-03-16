The Iowa Press Sportswriters Association recently released their All-State teams as voted on by the IPSWA and coaches from around the state.
Sumner-Fredericksburg senior center Morgan Brandt was named to the Class 2A girls first team, while Jesup senior center Carson Lienau was named to the 2A boys second team.
The North Iowa Cedar League East Co-MVP averaged 21.1 points, 12.2 rebounds and more than one assist, steal and block per game. She shot 62 percent from the field. She was a 2A third-team selection by the IPSWA as a junior.
“It is a huge honor, and I am very grateful for all of my teammates and coaches that have helped me along the way,” Brandt said. “Every day in practice we are pushing each other to be better.”
Her NICL East co-MVP, Amanda Treptow, was named to the 2A girls third team. Treptow averaged 16.8 points, 5.1 rebounds, 3.7 steals and 3.4 assists per game. She shot 41.5 percent from the field.
Lienau, the NICL East MVP on the boys side, averaged 20.8 points, 11.4 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.5 steals. He shot 67.6 percent from the field.
He was named to the 2A second team as a junior.
“I think it is a great honor to be named to the all-state team for the second time,” he said. “There are so many great players in the state it is an honor to be named in the top 16 players in the state.”