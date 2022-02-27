The trophy room needs to expand.
Sumner-Fredericksburg four-sport standout and Iowa State volleyball signee Morgan Brandt was named Co-MVP of the North Iowa Cedar League East division recently, her second consecutive MVP honor of both her senior year (volleyball) and her basketball career (2021 East as well).
Brandt and Jesup’s Amanda Treptow were named co-MVPs. Both were unanimous selections, as were all the first team members. Brandt was also named to the IGCA 2A Northeast District team.
“It is a huge honor, and I am very grateful for all of my teammates and coaches that have helped me along the way,” Brandt said. “Every day in practice we are pushing each other to be better.”
Brandt led the East with 21.1 points and 12.6 rebounds per game and was fourth in steals (1.8) as the Cougars went 6-2 in division play, falling to Jesup twice. She led the league in offensive rebounds per game (6.8), field goals taken (15.1), made (9.3) and field-goal percentage (61.8 percent).
Frontcourtmate Isabelle Elliott was also named to the first team after averaging 10 points and 7.5 rebounds (fifth best) per game and a 50 percent field-goal percentage. She also averaged 0.7 blocks per game.
“Isabelle Elliott has come a long way this season,” head coach Kevin Bergman said. “Her shot has gotten a lot better this season and she is ready to step up her game for next year.”
Oelwein senior guard Malayna Kiel was named to the first team while the Huskies went 0-8. She was top-4 in scoring (12.8, fourth), rebounding (7.9, third), defensive rebounds (5.9, second), and blocks (fourth, 0.8), among other categories.
“Malayna had a tremendous senior season,” head coach Jason Yessak said. “She shot the basketball the best in her career. Defended in the post and on the perimeter the best she has in her career. On top of all that she was one of the leading rebounders in the conference, again.
“Malayna made her teammates better with her ability to take the other team’s best defender and sometimes a second defender always knowing where she was at.”
Wapsie Valley, which placed third with a 4-4 record, saw senior forward Lydia Imbrogno join the squad and average 10.7 points (fifth), 9.5 rebounds (second) and one block (third). She was first in defensive rebounds (6.0) and second in offensive boards (3.4).
“She had a knack for going after rebounds and going after loose balls on the offensive or defensive end of the floor,” head coach Kayla Ott said. “She impacted our team in all aspects of the game for the better. I am extremely grateful to be able to coach Ms. Imbrogno for her senior season.”
The Cougars earned two second-team spots in junior guard Alivia Lange (league-best 3.9 assists per game, 1.4 steals) and freshman guard Saela Steege (league-best 39.4 percent from 3-point range).
“Alivia Lange is one of our best defenders as she has shut down many opponents this season,” Bergman said “Saela was our leading 3-point shooter and did a good job.”
Added Brandt, “Isabelle, Saela, and Alivia all add something different and special to the game. It has been a blast to have played with them.”
Mary Bodensteiner (10 points per game, 1.7 steals, fifth-best) was named to the second team for a second straight year. She also grabbed 5 rebounds per contest.
“Mary did great things for us this year,” Ott said. “She grew as a defender, using her length and athleticism to impact teams defensively.”
Honorable mention nods were designated by each coach. Yessak tabbed Alexa Berryman, Bergman selected senior forward Katie Reno and Ott chose Reagan Barnes, Becca Platte and Kate Risse, who is a two-time honorable mention.