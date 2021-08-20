CEDAR FALLS — Sumner-Fredericksburg alumna Jenna Brandt and the University of Northern Iowa volleyball team open their 2021 season hosting Northern Illinois in an exhibition match at 3 p.m. Saturday.
Brandt, a junior setter, transferred to UNI after a 2020 fall season at Iowa State. She sat out the Panthers’ 2021 spring season because of transfer rules and will see her first on-court action with UNI this fall.
Brandt expressed excitement to begin her Panthers career during Friday’s media day and will work with incumbent and freshman setter Tayler Alden as the team’s only setters.
For more on Brant, look for a feature in next week’s Daily Register.