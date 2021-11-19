Sumner-Fredericksburg senior setter Morgan Brandt was selected to multiple Iowa Girls Coaches Association postseason teams recently to close out her career. The Iowa State signee was one of a half-dozen Class 2A area volleyball players honored.
Brandt was named to the IGCA 2A Elite team, comprised of nine players. She was also named first team All-State and to the Northeast Iowa All-District team.
Brandt collected 456 assists, 321 digs, 284 kills, 45 aces and 30 blocks in 41 matches.
“It is a huge honor to be chosen for these teams,” Brandt said. “There are some amazing players in the area and I couldn’t have done it without my teammates and coaches. They are always supporting me and pushing me to be the best I can be.”
Teammate Isabelle Elliot was one of two area players named to the IGCA 2A All-State second team. The outside hitter put together 380 kills, 181 digs, 25.5 total blocks, 24 aces and nine assists in 41 matches.
“It wouldn’t be the same without my teammates and coaches who push me and make me better every day in practice,” Elliott said. “The gym is always super competitive and we’re always pushing each other to be the best we can be. I’m going to miss the seniors, but I’m super excited for the next two years.”
Wapsie Valley senior Lydia Imbrogno (second team) and junior Sydney Matthias (honorable mention) were also named to the All-State team.
In 37 matches, Upper Iowa signee Imbrogno accrued , 331 kills, 285 digs, 44 aces, 36 assists and 33 total blocks.
“It’s definitely a great way to end my volleyball career at Wapsie,” Imbrogno said. “It’s an honor to be selected since there is so much talent here in the district and state. I couldn’t have done it with my team, coaches, and everyone else’s support.”
Matthias accumulated 727 assists, 202 digs, 74 kills, 36 aces and 10.5 blocks in 37 matches as Wapsie’s setter.
“It’s such an honor to be recognized when I know there are girls that I played against all season that could have been recognized just as easily as I was,” Matthias said. “Couldn’t have gotten this far without my teammates working just as hard to push us to this level, and a huge shoutout to the community that surrounds and supports the team.”
All four were also selected for the IGCA 2A All-Northeast District team.
“All-state wasn’t even on my radar and all- district was more of a ‘wow that would be nice’ with how stacked the Northeast district was,” Matthias said, while Elliot added, “being named to both is a big honor.”
Cougar junior libero Alivia Lange garnered 447 digs, 89 assists, 52 aces, and three kills in 40 matches. She was named to the Northeast District team.
“I am so honored to be named to the All-District team,” Lange said. “Our area has so much talent, and I love being able to always be challenged by such a great group of girls on my side and the other, too. It is definitely tough to get on the list due to the big talent in Northeast Iowa. Congrats to everyone who achieved these honors.”
Starmont’s Macy Hiemes was also named to the All-Northeast District team after earning 275 kills, 141 digs, 25 aces and 11.5 total blocks.
“It’s a great accomplishment to be one the few girls on the all-district team for the northeast,” Hiemes said. “I was actually pretty surprised that I made it on since there are so many great volleyball players in the district. I’m very happy with this volleyball season and making it on the district team as Starmont it the smallest volleyball team in 2A.”
In addition, Sumner head coach Tori Sorenson was named the Northeast district coach of the year. The Cougars won 34 matches and reached the regional championship. Sumner (34-7) sported a five-set loss, a four-set loss, a three-set tournament loss and four two-set tournament losses.
“I am so stoked to see coach Sorenson receive All-District Coach of the Year,” Lange said. “She puts so much time and effort into our team, and I’m proud to have my coach earn this award. Not many people realize the time that goes into being a coach, and she’s awesome.”
Added Brandt, “It’s well-deserved. Coach Sorenson puts in endless hours watching film and preparing us for our next competition.”
West Central’s Abby Squires was named to the Class 1A All-Northeast District team. She finished with 158 kills, 158 digs, 49 assists, 39 total blocks and 16 aces in 25 matches.