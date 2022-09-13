Welcome to Across Campus, the Oelwein Daily Register’s weekly look into area prep athletes participating in college athletics. If you know of a college athlete not listed, please email sports@oelwindailyregister.com.
Cross-country
Jillian Prouty is an Oelwein graduate and a freshman for Des Moines Area Community College. The Bears placed sixth at the Les Duke Invitational hosted by Grinell College.
Prouty was sixth for DMACC, clocking 30 minutes, 16 seconds and placing 45th for the 4-kilometer race.
The Bears run at the Grand View Invitational on Saturday in Ankeny.
Brennan Sauser is an Oelwein graduate and a freshman for Hawkeye Community College. The RedTails placed sixth at the Luther All-American race hosted by Luther.
Sauser placed 24th during the men’s 4-mile run in 23:03.9, 1.1 seconds behind teammate D’Artagnon Beaver and second on the squad.
The RedTails run at the Roy Griak Invitational on Friday in St. Paul.
Football
Israel Hernandez is a North Fayette Valley graduate and a freshman defensive lineman for Upper Iowa University. The Peacocks (0-2) fell to Minnesota State Moorhead, 24-21.
Klay Seehase is a Sumner-Fredericksburg graduate and a freshman defensive lineman for Upper Iowa University.
The Peacocks play at Minnesota-Duluth on Saturday.
Isiah Corbin is a North Fayette Valley graduate and a sophomore offensive lineman for Wartburg College. The Knights (2-0) beat Wisconsin-Stout, 27-0.
Tyler Ott is a Wapsie Valley graduate and a sophomore wide receiver for Wartburg College.
Kale Rodgers is a North Fayette Valley graduate and a sophomore linebacker for Wartburg College.
Colin Schrader is a Wapsie Valley graduate and a fifth-year defensive back for Wartburg College. He has two tackles.
Ethan Schellhorn is a Tripoli graduate and a sophomore defensive lineman for Wartburg College.
Cooper Smock is an Oelwein graduate and a sophomore defensive lineman for Wartburg College.
The Knights host Luther College on Saturday.
Christian Stoler is an Oelwein graduate and a freshman offensive lineman for Grand View. The Vikings (3-0) beat Baker University, 20-0.
Stoler has started one game at right guard.
The Vikings host MidAmerican Nazarene on Saturday.
Golf
Jacob Mahloch is an Oelwein graduate and a senior for Upper Iowa. The Peacocks placed 10th at the Super Regional preview with a team score of 615. Competing as an individual, Maloch shot a 173.
The Peacocks head back to Winona State on Sept. 26-27.
Volleyball
Morgan Brandt is a Sumner-Fredericksburg graduate and freshman setter for Iowa State. The Cyclones (5-4) went 3-0 at the Cardinal & Gold
Challenge.
Brandt has 40 assists, 12 digs and one kill in four matches played.
The Cyclones hosted Northern Iowa on Tuesday and play at the St. Louis Invitational this weekend.
Kaci Beesecker is a Wapsie Valley graduate and a junior libero/defensive specialist for Upper Iowa. The Peacocks (6-3, 0-2 NSIC) went 0-2 during the opening weekend of Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference play.
Beesecker has 138 digs, 20 assists and 10 aces in nine matches played.
Lydia Imbrogno is a Wapsie Valley graduate and a freshman outside hitter for Upper Iowa. Imbrogno has 40 digs, 29 kills, four total blocks, seven aces and one assist in six matches.
The Peacocks host Wayne State and Augustana this weekend.
Mikenna Joerger is a Wapsie Valley graduate and a senior middle blocker for Winona State University. The Warriors (4-5, 0-2 NSIC) went 0-2 during the opening weekend of Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference play.
Joerger has 36 total blocks, 33 kills, eight digs and five assists in nine matches.
The Warriors host Augustana and Wayne State this weekend.
Falynn Buehler is an Oelwein graduate and freshman setter/middle blocker for Mount Mercy. The Mustangs (9-2, 2-1 Heartland) saw their nine-game win streak snapped with a loss Saturday.
Molly Trumblee is an Oelwein graduate and freshman libero for Grand View. The Vikings (3-9, 2-2 Heartland) have won two consecutive matches.
The Vikings played Tuesday at Mount Mercy.
Paige Burgart is a Wapsie
Valley graduate and freshman setter/defensive specialist for Hawkeye Community College. The RedTails (12-2, 2-0) split a pair of matches in Norfolk, Neb.
Burgart has one assist and one dig in one match.
Clarice Lynch is a Sumner-Fredericksburg graduate and sophomore middle blocker. Lynch has seven kills, five digs and three blocks in six matches.
Becca Platte is a Wapsie Valley graduate and freshman right-side hitter. Platte has 103 digs, 24 kills, 10 assists, seven aces and a half-block in 14 matches.
The RedTails host DMACC today.