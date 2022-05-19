DES MOINES —- Brennan Sauser is incredibly critical of himself.
As water slowly dripped from the Oelwein senior’s head, courtesy of a cup he poured on top of himself, Sauser offhandedly remarked he was ready to give up the Class 2A 3,200-meter race around lap 4 and that if a couple people had passed him, he thought about tripping himself.
His competitive instinct kicked in, he reclaimed third place and held it until the end, clocking a time of 9 minutes, 49.27 seconds to snag the bronze medal. It is Oelwein’s highest placement since last season Malayna Kiel’s 110-meter hurdle fourth place finish; Sauser was 17th in the 3,200 last season.
“I knew I was going to sit behind the Des Moines Christian kids,” he said. “I let the heat get to my head. That was the big problem. It wasn’t physical, it was up here (tapped his head).
“I think I knew my potential all along. Cross-country wasn’t at all what I expected going into it, but this proves where I’m at. I can compete with those top guys.”
Sauser was near the back of the pack during the first two laps, but made his way toward mid-pack by the end of lap 3 and was in the top three, close behind Des Moines Christian’s duo of Carson Houg and Aaron Fynaardt. Grundy Center’s Kaden Lynch passed Sauser on lap 5, but Sauser overtook him again with a lap and a half to go.
He tried to reach the DMC duo, but Houg (9:36.0) and Fynaardt (9:41.96) were too far ahead.
Younger brother Conall placed 22nd in 10:43.65. Conall wasn’t able to push himself from the back of the pack at the gun.
“I’ve gotten worse at the two-mile,” Conall said. “The one mile has gotten better for me, and the two mile has gotten worse. I do not know why. I probably trained more for the one mile (in track) than the two-mile distance.”
The brothers were together at the state cross-country meet, the 3,200 and will run together Saturday afternoon in the 1,600.
“It’s just fun to be out here with Conall competing,” Brennan said. “There are not many brothers who get to compete in a high school event at this stage. He wasn’t even first in the conference last year as an eighth grader and now he’s up here competing with the big dogs. That’s pretty cool.”