FAIRBANK — It wasn’t planned.
Mason Harter joked, “Casey O’Donnell told me to do it on a 3-pointer, so I did.”
But it wasn’t a planned shot.
An inbounds play with 2.4 seconds on the clock Tuesday.
From halfcourt, the ball was lobbed toward the top of the key. Hunter Kane was the intended target; he overran the spot. In his haste to try and get to the ball, Kane tipped it to Harter.
In one movement, Wapsie Valley’s senior center collected the ball, jump stopped and put up a 3-pointer from the top of the key as the first quarter wound down.
The sphere banked off the glass, rimmed around for a beat and fell into the bucket as the buzzer sounded.
Benton Hyde raised his arms. Briggs Boehme clapped.
Harter turned toward his bench, triumphant.
One thousand career points.
“I’m pretty happy,” Harter said. “We were all saying I had to get a 3 to get it. That’s what Casey said beforehand, too.
“I was trying to get it on that left-handed dunk, though.”
Added head coach Marty McKowen: “It’s a great honor for him to get 1,000.”
Harter’s 3 gave the Warriors a five-point lead, and Wapise Valley posted 36 first-half points en route to a 67-50 victory. The Warriors (9-1) now own a nine-game win streak on a night Harter broke 1,000 (21 total equals 1,016) and classmate Andrew Westpfahl scored a career-high 28 points.
“A lot of them come from Mason,” Westpfahl joked. “I just run the court after he grabs a rebound.”
Harter scored four of the team’s first eight points, and Westpfahl’s putback gave him eight points and Wapsie a 12-all scoreline. O’Donnell’s putback put the home team ahead (14-12) and then Harter closed the quarter with history.
He added a basket for a 19-12 lead 20 seconds into the second and the Warriors ran out to a 10-point lead (27-17) and led, 36-21, at halftime.
“We tried to come out like (against) Union, you know, fast in the first three minutes,” Westpfahl said. “We did the best we could, but it was still slow. Not the best we could’ve.
“But like Marty says, we’ve got a lot of games left. Games become our practice time because we have more games than practice right now.”
The host led, 46-28, on a Westpfahl layup before the Rebels (5-7) closed within 50-40 with six minutes left in the contest on a Benton Bixby 3-pointer.
“Once they cut it to 10, Marty called that timeout and we focused back up,” Harter said. “We came out and went on a run, which helped a lot.”
Westpfahl had 21 at that point and scored seven in the final 5:21. He scored twice, and Kane hit a pair of free throws to push the lead back to 56-40. Harter added his 20th and 21st points on two foul shots with a little more than a minute left in the game (65-50).
Westpfahl added nine steals, six rebounds and a block to his total.
“Andrew did a phenomenal job of handling the pressure tonight and made great decisions,” McKowen said. “Got to the rim when he needed to, finished really well. He did a great job of handling the pressure.”
Harter added 23 rebounds, four assists and three blocks. Kane scored six and grabbed 10 rebounds.
“Good thing about Mason is, it never gets to him,” McKowen said. “He just keeps playing hard and that’s the great thing about both Andrew and Mason. They both just keep playing hard.”