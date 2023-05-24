Welcome to Across Campus, the Oelwein Daily Register’s weekly look into area prep athletes participating in college athletics. If you know of a college athlete not listed, please email sports@oelwindailyregister.com.
Softball
Carley Jeanes is an Oelwein graduate and senior infielder at Upper Iowa University. The Peacocks ended the season 17-26, 9-16 in the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference.
Jeanes batted .100 (1 for 10) with eight runs scored, four hit by pitches, two walks and one stolen base in 28 games.
Kennedy Lape is an Oelwein graduate and sophomore pitcher at Wartburg College. The Knights ended the season 25-18-15, 7-5 in the American Rivers Conference.
Lape was 0-2 in five appearances. She pitched 1 2/3 innings and allowed seven hits, six walks, three earned runs and one hit batter, with one strikeout.
Abby Meyer is a Sumner-Fredericksburg graduate and sophomore at Simpson College. The Storm ended the season 23-17, 4-12 in the A-R-C. Meyer was 1 for 4 with five runs and one RBI in nine games.
Track and field
Peyton Halverson is a North Fayette Valley graduate and freshman at Upper Iowa. He helped the 1,600-meter relay place 11th at the NSIC Championships.
Gunner Meyer is a Wapsie Valley graduate and freshman for Upper Iowa. He placed 15th (16.21) in the 110 high hurdles and helped the 40 relay placed ninth (43.76).
Malayna Kiel is an Oelwein graduate and Southwest Minnesota State freshman. Kiel placed 17th in the javelin (93 feet, 7 inches; 28.53 meters) 11th at the NSIC Championships.
Ryin Lehmann is a North Fayette Valley graduate and junior at Wartburg.
Andrew Rownd is an Oelwein graduate and freshman at Wartburg.
Brody Stark is a Wapsie Valley graduate and sophomore at Wartburg.
Hailey Eitzenhefer is a Wapsie Valley graduate and freshman at Hawkeye Community College.
Austin Langreck is a Sumner-Fredericksburg graduate and freshman at Hawkeye Community College. He placed 18th (2:07.05) at the Region IX Championships.
Sydnie Martin is a Wapsie Valley graduate and freshman at Hawkeye Community College.
Brennan Sauser is an Oelwein graduate and freshman at Hawkeye Community College.
Maddi Vawter is an Oelwein graduate and freshman at Hawkeye Community College. She placed eighth in the 100 dash (13.5) and seventh in the 200 (27.75).