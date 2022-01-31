It takes the effort of a whole team, sometimes a whole program, to be successful. Success can also be defined in many ways — a victory does not have to be a requisite. However, standout efforts do occur.
The Daily Register hopes to lend as much credence as possible to the work put in by area athletes. Here are the selections for the current athletes of the week, based on last week, Monday through Friday.
BASKETBALL
Boys
Cole Hamilton, Oelwein: The senior forward averaged 15 points and six rebounds as the Huskies went 0-2.
Michael Mann II, Wapsie Valley: The senior guard scored 10 points on two 3-pointers and 4-of-4 free-throw shot as the Warriors upset Aplington-Parkersburg in overtime.
Gunner Meyer, WV: The senior forward scored 20 points, grabbed 15 rebounds and dished out three assists as the Warriors upset Aplington-Parkersburg in overtime.
Parker Landsgard, WV: The senior forward scored 12 points, grabbed 10 rebounds and dished out four assists as the Warriors upset Aplington-Parkersburg in overtime.
Tayler Luzum, North Fayette Valley: The senior wing averaged 11 points, three assists and three steals as the TigerHawks went 3-0.
Blake Reichter, NFV: The junior forward averaged 11 points and seven rebounds as the TigerHawks went 3-0.
Conall Sauser, OEL: The freshman forward averaged 11.5 points and six rebounds as the Huskies went 0-2.
Klay Seehase, Sumner-Fredericksburg: The senior forward averaged 16.3 points as the Cougars went 0-3, with two games averaging 22.5 points.
Logan Wescott, West Central: The senior guard averaged 17 points as the Blue Devils went 0-3.
Girls
Alyssa Bohr, NFV: The senior guard averaged 14.3 points and 2.3 steals as the TigerHawks went 3-0.
Morgan Brandt, S-F: The senior forward averaged 22.7 points, 12 rebounds and two steals as the Cougars went 3-0.
Justine Cowley, NFV: The junior forward averaged 6.7 points, seven rebounds and two assists as the TigerHawks went 3-0.
Isabelle Elliott, S-F: The junior forward averaged 14 points and six rebounds as the Cougars went 3-0.
Kenlin Schmitt: The senior forward averaged 12 points, 11 rebounds and four blocks as the TigerHawks went 3-0.
BOWLING
Boys
Mason Brown-Gonnerman, NFV: The junior bowled a 374 as the TigerHawks went 2-0 by winning a triangular.
Thomas Sadler, NFV: The junior bowled a 376 as the TigerHawks went 2-0 by winning a triangular.
Girls
Alexis Scholbrock, NFV: The sophomore bowled a 384 as the TigerHawks fell in a dual.
WRESTLING
Chase Ackerman, WV: The freshman was runner-up at 170 pounds at the North Iowa Cedar League meet.
Kanen Decker, Dawson Schmit, WV: The pair won a NICL championship at 120 (Schmit) and 126 (Decker).
Braeden Ellis, Jesse Grimes, NFV: The pair placed runner-up at the
Upper Iowa Conference meet at 138 and 145, respectively.
Lane German, Louis Hamlett, Starmont: The pair won a Tri-Rivers championship at 113 (German) and 220 (Hamlett).
Tate Germann, Nick Koch, NFV: The pair won an Upper Iowa Conference championship at 120 (Germanm) and 126 (Koch).
Cael Judisch, S-F: The senior was runner-up at 113 at the NICL meet.
Trace Meyer, S-F: The junior was runner-up at 120 at the NICL meet.
Christian Stoler, OEL: The senior won the NICL championship at 285.